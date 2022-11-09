Criss Angel’s Nevada Restaurant Is Site of Alleged Arson Fire

Investigators revealed that Friday’s fire that broke out on the exterior of the Overton, Nevada Cablp restaurant is a possible arson. The eatery is operated by Las Vegas Strip-based magician and illusionist Criss Angel.

Magician Criss Angel at the opening of his Nevada restaurant Cablp, pictured above. The eatery was the site of a suspicious fire. (Image: Cablp via Eater Las Vegas)

Moapa Valley Fire District Chief Stephen Neel told the Mopa Valley Progress, a local newspaper, the fire appeared to be an arson. Damage to the building was described as minor.

The investigation into the fire was expanded to include staff from the Clark County Fire Inspector’s office, as well as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Progress said.

The suspicious fire damaged the southern and western exterior of the building, the report said. Firefighters were alerted about the fire at 3:45 am on Friday.

By the time we got there it was just mainly a contents fire burning on the back porch of the building,” Neel told the Progress.

It was extinguished within minutes. Then, firefighters began searching the area for the fire’s origin. The Progress did not detail why the fire was considered an arson.

Eatery Shuttered for Month in 2021

The restaurant, formally known as Criss Angel’s Breakfast, Lunch & Pizza, opened on July 24, 2021. Soon after, it closed for about a month because it needed more staff and additional refrigeration and kitchen space, Eater Las Vegas reported last year.

“We have been averaging over 750 customers per day,” Criss Angel said in a July 2021 tweet quoted by Eater Las Vegas.

“While we are thrilled to be able to serve so many people, the volume of visitors and meals exceeded even our most ambitious projections by fourfold, resulting in running out of food and supplies every day and our spot on POS [point of sale] system has crashed multiple times,” he added last year.

Eater Las Vegas identified the partners that run the restaurant as Criss Angel, whose legal name is Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, his brother, Costa Sarantakos, and Mike Baram. Amy Coram Reynolds was identified as the restaurant’s executive chef.

Overton is located some 65 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Veteran Magician, Illusionist

Angel, 54, appears in “Criss Angel Mindfreak,” now at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood. He also had starred in “Criss Angel Believe” in a production associated with Cirque du Soleil at the Luxor casino in Las Vegas.

He also was on Spike TV’s “Criss Angel BeLIEve” and NBC’s” Phenomenon.” In addition, he has appeared on numerous prominent national television shows.

He also gained attention in 2002, when Angel was shackled underwater for 24 hours in a small structure in New York City’s Times Square.

More recently, he has been involved with The CW Network’s “Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars.” It features celebrities like Donny Osmond, Terry Fator, Debbie Gibson, Flavor Flav, and Genuwine. They are trained by Angel to perform magic tricks.

Last month, his “Amystika” show closed after several months at Planet Hollywood.