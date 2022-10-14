Ginuwine Passes Out Learning Trick from Criss Angel in Las Vegas

Posted on: October 13, 2022, 09:14h.

Last updated on: October 13, 2022, 09:16h.

Ginuwine passed out during a magic-trick-gone-wrong earlier this week. A new report claims the R&B crooner briefly lost consciousness while shooting an underwater stunt for a TV show with Criss Angel in Las Vegas.

According to London’s Daily Mail newspaper, which broke the story, the stunt required Ginuwine to hold his breath while submerged in a water tank. (Apparently, this is a genuine fear for the “Pony” singer, who reportedly can’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds.)

R&B singer Ginuwine reportedly passed out while attempting to learn a trick from Criss Angel in Las Vegas. (Image: islandz.com)

“Magic With the Stars,” which is expected to premiere Oct. 22 on the CW, features celebrities training with Angel to perform dangerous tricks in which they conquer their fears.

Water into Ginuwine

In video and photos posted by the Daily Mail, the “Pony” singer appears to panic quickly after being submerged, bashing the sides of the tank. Crew members standing by quickly open the tank and remove the 51-year-old singer. But he passes out anyway.

A source told the Daily Mail that it “all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight.”

Paramedics were reportedly called to the Planet Hollywood stage, where Angel also performs his “Mindfreak” show nightly. Ginuwine, whose real name is Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, was carried off unconscious.

A rep for the singer later told told both Entertainment Tonight and Page Six that Ginuwine made a full recovery. After the scare, the Daily Mail reported, the singer even continued shooting the show and completed the stunt successfully, moving the stars and crew to tears.

Angel, Loni Love, and magician Lance Burton will reportedly serve as judges on the new show, which is hosted by comedian Eddie Griffin. Other celebrities lined up to learn tricks from Angel include Donny Osmond and Frankie Muniz.

Fallen Angel

Angel is no stranger to stunts gone wrong. Back in 2017, the magician lost consciousness while attempting an upside-down straitjacket escape during his Vegas show, after which he was rushed to the hospital.

“This is real,” Angel insisted to ABC News at the time. “I blur the line between reality and illusion but this demonstration and the risks that are at stake are no joke.”

In 2013, Angel severely injured his shoulder and bicep while performing a similar stunt in Times Square in New York City. His Cirque du Soleil show at the Luxor, “Believe,” was halted for months while he recovered.