Las Vegas Concert to Commemorate 5th Anniversary of Oct. 1 Massacre

Posted on: August 26, 2022, 08:11h.

Last updated on: August 26, 2022, 08:22h.

A music festival will commemorate the Las Vegas massacre on the 5th anniversary of the tragedy. The Remember Music Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at the Clark County Amphitheater. Tickets are available now for $85 through the festival’s Eventbrite.com page.

The Clark County Amphitheater, located in downtown Las Vegas at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, seats 1,300. (Image: clarkcountynv.gov)

The Remember Music Festival will feature the same country-music format as the Route 91 Harvest Music festival, which was targeted during the 2017 massacre. Headlining will be Midland, a country band from Dripping Springs, Tex. that hit No. 1 on the Billboard country album chart in 2019 with its sophomore effort, Let It Roll. Additional acts will be announced on the concert’s Eventbrite.com page.

The Remember Music Festival is being presented by the Country Strong Project, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country and Clark County.

Memorial to Remember

According to organizers, all proceeds from the concert will go to the permanent memorial project. Also called the “Memorial to Remember,” this is an outreach effort currently seeking public ideas for a memorial to coincide with the 6th anniversary of the massacre in 2023.

In August 2021, MGM Resorts, which owns the former Las Vegas Strip concert venue where the Route 91 Harvest music festival took place, agreed to donate 2 of the since-idle site’s 15 acres to that memorial. It will be built next to the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Roman Catholic church that became a refuge for victims of the massacre.

According to the 1 October Memorial Committee’s website: “Our goal is to develop a memorial that remembers the lives lost as a result of the attack at the Route 91 festival on Oct. 1, 2017, and honors the survivors, first responders and everyday heroes who inspired the nation with their bravery. We also want to recognize the resiliency and compassion of our community. We welcome participation from anyone touched by the 1 October tragedy whether you live in Las Vegas or another state or country.”

Participants are encouraged to submit songs, poems, drawings or other work to help an architect build the memorial. The deadline for submitting creative works to Clark County’s website is Oct. 31, 2022.

Sixty people were killed and more than 850 injured during what became the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in US history. Beginning a little after 10 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman fired more than 1,000 bullets from his 32nd-floor Mandalay Bay hotel room into the crowd attending the final night of the Harvest 91 Music festival.

Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old former auditor from Mesquite, Nev., killed himself before police could reach him. While local and federal investigators concluded that he had meticulously planned the attack and appeared to seek notoriety, a motive remains officially undetermined.