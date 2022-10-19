Choctaw Casino Garage Fire, Explosion Under Investigation in Oklahoma

Posted on: October 19, 2022, 11:01h.

Last updated on: October 19, 2022, 01:10h.

Officials continue to search for the cause of last week’s truck explosion inside Oklahoma’s Choctaw Casino parking garage. A half-dozen nearby cars were damaged in the resulting fire.

The charred remains of a truck at Oklahoma’s Choctaw Casino, pictured above. Several vehicles in a parking garage were burned. (Image: KOKH)

The explosion and fire didn’t appear to be caused by foul play, investigators said after last Thursday’s incident. There was extensive damage to several vehicles parked on the second floor in the casino’s north garage, but no injuries were reported.

The owner of one burned-out truck, Jason Wilkerson, was watching a football game and eating dinner with his brother and father at the casino, KOKH, a local TV station, reported. He heard an announcement over a loudspeaker in which a Ford F150 truck matching the description of his vehicle was mentioned.

He went to check on the truck. Portions had melted and it was heavily damaged by flames.

Not much left of it,” Wilkerson told KXII, another local station. “It looked like it had blown up.”

He described it as being “completely destroyed.” Wilkerson recalled that parking in the garage was a “tight squeeze” for the motorists. His vehicle and the car next to it were “maybe a foot apart.”

Until he gets an insurance payment, Wilkinson will use his son’s truck.

Choctaw Casino is located in Durant, Okla. It is operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Foxwoods Casino Garage Fire

Last week, in an unrelated incident, several vehicles in the parking garage at Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino also caught fire. There did not appear to be any injuries, but vehicles were damaged by the flames. The October 11 blaze was on the second floor of the Fox Tower garage.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 40 to 45 minutes, Mashantucket Pequot Fire Department Chief Floyd Chaney told The Day, a local newspaper. Several levels of the garage were shut down until the fire was brought under control. Investigators last week continued to search for the cause of the Foxwoods’ blaze.

Drivers in other vehicles were stuck in line in the garage while firefighters battled the flames. Smoke was billowing outside the garage, WTNH, a local TV station, reported. Several local fire departments responded to the garage fire under a mutual aid agreement.

Foxwoods Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. It is located in Ledyard, Conn. The casino is approximately 47 miles southeast of Hartford, Conn.