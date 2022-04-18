Casino Barcelona to Host the Golden Poker Championship Barcelona Experience

Casino Barcelona in Spain is getting ready to host another poker tournament series this month. The Golden Poker Championship Barcelona Experience, offering new events and inviting players from around the globe.

Casino Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. The venue is going to host a number of poker tournaments this year. (Image: Casino Barcelona)

Casinos around the world are stripping off the dust covers that kept their poker tables safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. More live events are returning on a regular basis, ready to welcome players back to Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha and more.

Casino Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, has been a regular stop on the international poker circuit for years. Now, it’s going to host another event beginning this month, the Golden Poker Championship Barcelona Experience. This follows the successful Golden Poker Championship Madrid Experience held last October.

Time to Let the Chips Fly

Casino Barcelona continues to bring back its extensive program of poker festivals. From April 25 to May 3, it will host the Golden Poker Championship Barcelona Experience, according to a recent press release.

Golden Games International organizes the festival, which will consist of a total of three satellites and 13 events, which includes tickets for all budgets. Among these are the Main Event (€400 + 45) (US$431 + $48), the Super High Roller Bounty (€1,000 (US$1,079) progressive bounty), the Platinum High Roller (€1,000 + €100) and the Super Rhodium HR (€1,500 + €150) (US$1,618 + $161).

One of the novelties with respect to the stops held recently is the inclusion of the Golden Cup Nations. This will be a tournament played by teams from different countries. However, organizers have not identified which teams will participate.

The organization has also provided two prize packages that include accommodation and admission to the Main Event. This is available both for players who want to attend the festival for four days and for those who want the full seven days.

In addition to the Golden Poker Championship Madrid Experience last October, Golden Games held another successful poker event in Spain earlier this year. The Casino Asturias hosted the first stage of the Golden Games International 2022 from February 3 to February 6.

More Casino Barcelona Action Coming

Casino Barcelona will host other poker events this year, as well. The European Poker Tour (EPT), the largest of its kind in Europe, is coming on August 8 – 21. This is a poker series that attracts all kinds of players, even soccer stars.

The 2019 EPT Barcelona, the last one held before the pandemic, broke all recorded participation records. It surpassed 22,000 registrations and made it one of the largest tournaments in Europe and the second in the world.

The EPT Barcelona will be immediately preceded by the Spanish Poker Championship (CEP, for its Spanish acronym) by PokerStars. This will be the second time in history that both tournaments are held in the same month.

The 2020-2022 CEP champion will receive a Platinum Pass to play the PSPC (PokerStars Players Championship) 2023 in Nassau, the Bahamas. The prize includes the entrance to the festival, expenses for the trip, accommodations in a 5-star hotel throughout the stay and other perks that PokerStars will reveal later.