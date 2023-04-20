VEGAS MUSIC ROUNDUP: New Shows from K-Pop’s Blackpink, Erika Jayne, Luis Miguel, More

Posted on: April 20, 2023, 04:25h.

Last updated on: April 20, 2023, 04:39h.

K-Pop sensation Blackpink will bring its “Born Pink” world tour to Allegiant Stadium on August 18. The announcement came fresh off the female foursome’s hotly received performance at Coachella, where they became the first Korean act ever to headline the festival.

Blackpink headlines Coachella last Saturday night in traditional Korean hanbok clothing. (Image: Getty)

Last year, K-pop band BTS shocked music observers by selling out four shows at Allegiant Stadium over two consecutive weekends in April, proving K-pop is ready and able to fill in the concert void left whenever aging stadium acts such as the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney decide to retire.

Register here for a BLINK (the band’s fan club name is a mash-up of “Black” and “Pink”) membership presale kicking off Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. PT. A general on-sale begins Friday, April 28 at 10 am PT.

Erika Jayne. (Image: bustle.com)

Residency Becomes Reality

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne will begin a Las Vegas music residency on August 25, when she plays 11 nights over five weekends at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay. According to Radaronline.com, the engagement will help the reality star pay the $2.2M she owes in back taxes. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 24 at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster. A fan presale begins Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PT with an additional presale for members of MGM’s rewards program on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets to see “Purple Rain” stars Morris Day & the Time at the Strat, July 28 and 29, just went on sale at tickets.thestrat.com starting at $75.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will play the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms on Friday, September 29. Tickets starting at $49 go on sale to the public starting Friday, April 21 via Ticketmaster.

Luis Miguel announced Thursday that he will play Las Vegas from September 15-17. Though the venue wasn’t specified, Caesars Palace — site of the Mexican superstar’s last concert in 2019 — is a good bet. Ticket information isn’t yet available.

Tiesto, the superstar DJ stolen by Resorts World from MGM Resorts when it opened in 2021, may be stolen again. A rumored shake-up at Resorts World, first reported by our own Vital Vegas blog, may see Tiesto defect to Fontainebleau as its first major residency once that resort opens later this year.