VEGAS MUSIC ROUNDUP: New ‘When We Were Young’ Festival & Usher Dates, LV Raider Raps

Posted on: February 23, 2023, 03:32h.

Last updated on: February 23, 2023, 03:33h.

The long-awaited third iteration of the “When We Were Young” punk and emo music festival has added a second date. Presale tickets for Sunday, Oct. 22, will go on sale 5 p.m. ET Friday, February 24 via whenwewereyoungfestival.com, with any remaining tickets going on sale to the general public at 6 p.m. ET. General admission starts at $279.99 each, with VIP tickets starting at $539.99.

The festival’s first date, Oct. 21, sold out shortly after tickets went on sale last October.

According to festival organizers, both nights will feature the same bill. Its acts will include the reunited Blink-182, Green Day, Good Charlotte, Something Corporate, Sum 41, 30 Seconds to Mars, Rise Against, Pierce the Viel, KennyHoopla, Gym Class Heroes, EKKSTACY, Michelle Branch, and Saves the Day.



The first “When We Were Young” festival took place in Santa Ana, Calif. in 2017. The festival moved to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, in 2022.

Newly self-proclaimed Las Vegas resident Usher has added 15 dates to his sold-out “My Way” residency at Dolby Live at the Park MGM. On sale to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, they include June 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, and 29, and October 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, and 28. Presales are happening now. Go to ticketmaster.com/ushervegas for info.

Rock & Raider Rap

Darren Waller. (Image: theathletic.com)

Members of the original cast of the Broadway show “Rock of Ages” — that veritable jukebox of classic ’80s rock songs that ran on Broadway from 2009 to 2015 — will reunite for a concert at the M Resort on May 6. (Different casts performed in the show when it headlined the Venetian from 2012 to 2016, and the Rio for another year after that.) Tickets, starting at $20, go on sale 10 a.m. ET Friday, February 24 via themresort.com.

Though he only played in nine games this past season due to an injury, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller raps on all 13 tracks of his second rap album. Released this week, “Walking Miracle” follows up his 2021 musical debut, “Delusions of Clarity.” Waller, who has said that making music “provides a balance” with football, is the great-grandson of jazz legend Fats Waller.