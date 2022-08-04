Sam’s Town Casino Stabbing Appears Random, Nevada Elderly Victim Hospitalized

Posted on: August 4, 2022, 11:50h.

Last updated on: August 4, 2022, 01:34h.

An elderly man was repeatedly stabbed Wednesday night at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect remains on the loose.

Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, pictured above. A stabbing took place at the casino. (Image: Agoda)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers believe it to be a random event. The victim was stabbed a half-dozen times, police said. He is likely to recover, police add.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, ran from the casino. He headed toward Boulder Highway.

Sam’s Town is a local casino, meaning its customers are mostly drawn from its immediate area rather than tourists. It is operated by Boyd Gaming.

Prior Shooting Victim Reaches Sam’s Town

In November, an assailant shot a man on Boulder Highway. The victim ran into the nearby Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall to report he had been wounded. He died a short time later.

The incident began after the victim was approached by two unknown men while sitting at a bus stop. One of the suspects started to argue with the victim.

As the situation escalated, the suspect displayed a firearm and then shot the man, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. The suspects fled from the crime scene and headed in a southerly direction, police believe. It was unclear what led to the dispute.

The victim was well enough to make it into Sam’s Town. But then he collapsed at the gaming property. A short time later, he was seen by emergency doctors at Sunrise Hospital and later declared deceased.

In an unrelated incident, two bandits attacked an elderly man on Christmas Day 2020 in Sam’s Town’s parking garage before stealing his wallet.

The victim of the assault was believed to be in his 90s, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Details on his injuries were not released. The two robbers were described as being in their 20s. They were last seen running away from the garage.

Arizona Casino Stabbing

In an unrelated event, FBI agents and local cops continue to search for the man who repeatedly stabbed a woman outside of Arizona’s Wild Horse Pass gaming property on Saturday evening. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Her current condition is not known.

The incident occurred after the unnamed 31-year-old victim parked her car in a casino lot. She got out of her vehicle and was stabbed by the suspect, KNXV, a local TV station, reported. He then fled the area in a white pick-up truck.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect. But KNXV reported several details about his truck.

He drove a crew cab that did not have license plates. The truck had a brush guard, a light tint on the front window, and a dark tint on the back window. The right rear quarter panel was damaged, and a tailgate was missing.