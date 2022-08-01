Arizona’s Wild Horse Pass Casino Site of Stabbing, Woman Hospitalized

Posted on: August 1, 2022, 12:07h.

Last updated on: August 1, 2022, 01:27h.

FBI agents and local cops continue to search for the man who repeatedly stabbed a woman outside of Arizona’s Wild Horse Pass gaming property on Saturday evening. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Her current condition is not known

Wild Horse Pass casino, pictured above. The Arizona gaming property was the site of a stabbing. The suspect is on the run. (Image: Agoda)

The incident occurred after the unnamed 31-year-old victim parked her car in a casino lot. She got out of her vehicle and was stabbed by the suspect, KNXV, a local TV station, reported. He then fled the area in a white pick-up truck.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, but KNXV reported several details about his truck.

He drove a crew cab that did not have license plates. The truck had a brush guard, a light tint on the front window, and a dark tint on the back window. The right rear quarter panel was damaged, and a tailgate was missing.

It is unclear why the stabbing occurred and what kind of weapon was used. It appears the suspect was hanging out in the lot before the attack.

Earlier Fatal Shooting

Another violent incident took place last year at Wild Horse Pass. A fatal shooting there led to charges against Jonathan Lorenz, 37, of Queen Creek, Ariz.

Lorenz was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault, according to KOLD, a local TV station. He allegedly fired shots at his ex-girlfriend and a man whom she was allegedly dating while at the Wild Horse Pass parking garage on April 15, 2021.

The incident began as Lorenz hid in the bed of a pickup truck parked on the third floor of the tribal casino garage, Azfamily.com said.

He waited for his ex-girlfriend and Bachelder. When the couple walked near the truck, Lorenz jumped out of the bed and began allegedly firing shots at them. Bachelder was wounded. Lorenz then ran after the ex-girlfriend. He allegedly tried to shoot her, too. But she outran him.

The victim, identified as Philip Bachelder, 52, died shortly after getting shot, according to Azfamily.com, a regional news site.

A brief time later, police officers arrived. Gila River officers and Lorenz exchanged gunfire. Lorenz ran away from the officers. He stumbled and fell onto the garage floor. Then, a police officer zapped him with a taser, Azfamily.com said, and he was apprehended. It is not immediately known if the case against Lorenz has been adjudicated.

Expansion Underway

Last year, it was announced that a major expansion is planned for Wild Horse Pass. Over 10 years, Sunbelt Holdings of Scottsdale, Ariz., will develop 3,300 acres of land surrounding the casino. New hotels, recreation and park areas, restaurants, retail shopping, office space, and sports and entertainment venues will be added.

One key element to the expansion is a new outdoor sports stadium. Open last year, it seats up to 10,000 people. The stadium is the new home and training site of the Phoenix Rising Football Club. The team competes in the United Soccer League.

Wild Horse Pass is operated by Gila River Resorts & Casinos linked to the Gila River Indian Community. Beyond Wild Horse Pass, the organization operates Lone Butte and Vee Quiva casinos. A fourth casino, Santan Mountain, is to open in 2023.

Wild Horse Pass is located near Ahwatukee, Ariz. It is about 17 miles southeast of Phoenix, Ariz.