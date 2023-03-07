Las Vegas Crime Round Up: Machete Attack, Bar Stabbing, Boulder Station Fire

A Las Vegas man refused to go to court on Monday for charges after he allegedly attacked two people with an 18-inch machete. Both were staying at his residence, and one refused to accompany him to Fremont Street.

Fremont Street in Las Vegas, pictured above. A man was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly slashed two people with a machete. One of them refused to go with him to Fremont Street. (Image: Travel in USA)

Angel Valdez Quevedo, 60, is charged with attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon from the February 26 incident.

In the middle of the night, he allegedly stabbed the couple with the machete. “I’m sorry, I’m just jealous of you,” he told them during the attack, police said. Valdez Quevedo is a convicted sex offender, Las Vegas TV station KLAS reported, based on information from police.

Their injuries didn’t appear life threatening.

The woman victim said Valdez Quevedo had asked her to go with him to Fremont Street earlier that night. The downtown Las Vegas destination is home to many restaurants, casinos, and performance spaces.

The victims are from Florida and were visiting Valdez Quevedo.

Police found the machete and a butcher knife in the residence located near Washington Avenue.

Valdez Quevedo was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of early Tuesday. He is being held without bail.

Griffin Lounge Stabbing

An unidentified person was slashed on Sunday at The Griffin lounge on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

The victim’s hand was injured during the stabbing, Las Vegas TV station KSNV reported. The wound wasn’t life-threatening, according to initial police reports.

The stabbing took place after at least two people got into a dispute. Police didn’t have details on the incident over the weekend.

No other injuries were reported.

Boulder Station Fire

A fire in the Boulder Station Hotel and Casino forced the temporary evacuation of part of the Las Vegas hotel on Sunday afternoon.

An overheated elevator motor on the 16th floor of the Boulder Highway property caused the fire. The motor smoked and led to a burning smell in a stairwell, according to Las Vegas TV station KTNV.

Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) firefighters were alerted at about 3 p.m.

The incident was quickly controlled, and guests on the impacted floors were allowed back into their rooms later in the day. No injuries were reported.

The elevator motor was located in a machine room, KTNV reported based on information from the CCFD. The elevator was put out of service until the motor was repaired. The billowing smoke dissipated on its own without fans or other forms of ventilation, Las Vegas TV station KLAS reported.

Fire officials didn’t have an estimate on the cost to repair the damage.