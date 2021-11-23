Las Vegas Fatal Shooting Victim Remains Unidentified, No Arrests Made

Las Vegas Metro police are continuing to search for the assailant who shot a man on Boulder Highway late last week. The victim ran into the nearby Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, to report he has just been wounded. He later died on Thursday.



The incident began after the victim was approached by two unknown men while sitting at a bus stop. One of the suspects started to argue with the victim.

As the situation escalated, the suspect displayed a firearm and then shot the man, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. The suspects fled from the crime scene and headed in a southerly direction, police believe. It was unclear what led to the dispute.

Still, the victim was well enough to make it into Sam’s Town. But then he collapsed at the gaming property. A short time later, he was seen by emergency doctors at Sunrise Hospital.

He was … declared deceased” while at the hospital, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Jeff Swanbeck was quoted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim as of Tuesday. He was described by police as being in his 30s. He is a Black male.

As of last week, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said details on the incident are “extremely limited.”

No New Details

A spokeswoman for the Clark County Coroner’s Office told Casino.org on Tuesday they did not have any information to release on the investigation.

The coroner’s office is expected to identify the cause and manner of death. They also need to notify the victim’s next of kin. It is likely they are performing an autopsy on the victim.

Police also have yet to identify the shooting suspect or second suspect connected to the incident.

Police searched the crime scene for physical evidence. They also looked for witnesses to the crime.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Crime Stoppers also can be contacted at (702) 385-5555.

Sam’s Town is known as a local’s casino. It is operated by Boyd Gaming.

Prior Violent Crime

In an unrelated incident, two bandits attacked an elderly man on Christmas Day last year in Sam’s Town’s parking garage before stealing his wallet.

The victim of the assault was believed to be in his 90s, according to the Review-Journal. Details on his injuries were not released.

The two robbers were described as being in their 20s. They were last seen running away from the garage, located off Boulder Highway.