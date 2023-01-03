Off-Strip Stabbing Leads to Man’s Death in Las Vegas, Suspect Is a Child

An adult in his 40s died Monday night after a child allegedly attacked him with a knife near the Las Vegas Strip. The man was trying to break up a fight between his girlfriend’s two children when he was seriously slashed in an apartment.

A LVMPD vehicle, pictured above. Metro police tried to save a stabbing victim on Monday, but he later died. He was slashed by a child near the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: Flickr)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers responded. They gave initial emergency treatment.

EMTs soon arrived and the man was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. But after arriving at the emergency room, he was declared deceased.

The incident took place at about 7:20 pm at the apartment building on Koval Lane. It is near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The incident began as a dispute between the two children. It escalated into a fight.

The mother of the two children also attempted to break up the fight between the kids.

One of the children grabbed a knife as the two adults attempted to intercede and the child knifed the man, police revealed.

All four lived in the apartment. The three survivors either were cooperating with local police or were in custody as of early Tuesday, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

It is likely the victim will be given an autopsy to confirm the cause and type of death. The LVMPD’s homicide unit reportedly took over the investigation.

It was not immediately known how old the child is who stabbed the adult. Nor is it clear what charges will be filed.

The location of the fatal stabbing is close to several casinos. The Horseshoe Las Vegas Hotel & Casino is a quarter mile away.

The fatal stabbing took place on the second day of the new year. Last year, the area on or near the Strip saw multiple stabbings and other criminal violence.

Stabbings Near Wynn

The most gruesome was perhaps the October 6 slashing of eight people, two of whom died.

The stabbings took place near the Wynn Las Vegas after the suspect apparently asked some showgirl impersonators to take their photo posing with a large knife.

In December, the suspect, Yoni Barrios, 32, was ruled to be mentally incompetent to stand trial. Barrios initially faced two charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

He could have faced the death penalty if his case had moved forward. But instead of facing a criminal trial, he was to be sent to a Nevada psychiatric facility, KTNV, another local TV station, reported.

Two of the three psychiatrists who examined Barrios agreed he cannot now stand trial, the report said. That means he was unable to understand the charges against him. It also means he could not assist his lawyer in preparing a defense.

While a patient, Barrios will be given treatment for any mental health disorders.

Later, he could once again be evaluated by professionals for competency. If he is found to be competent in the future, he could face a trial for the stabbings.

Barrios also was identified as a Guatemalan national who somehow snuck into the US, Fox News reported based on information from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Sam’s Town Slashing

In an unrelated incident on August 3, an elderly man was repeatedly stabbed at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. He suffered a half-dozen knife wounds.

The victim was expected to recover. It is unclear if a suspect was ever apprehended.