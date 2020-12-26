Las Vegas’ Sam’s Town Casino Parking Garage Scene of Midday Christmas Robbery

Posted on: December 25, 2020, 08:54h.

Last updated on: December 26, 2020, 05:15h.

Two bandits attacked an elderly man on Christmas Day in a Las Vegas gaming property parking garage before stealing his wallet.

Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall pictured above. The gaming property’s parking garage was the scene of a Christmas Day robbery. (Image: Boyd Gaming)

The victim of Friday’s assault at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall was believed to be in his 90s, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Details on his injuries were not immediately available.

The two robbers were described as being in their 20s. They were last seen running away from the garage, located off Boulder Highway.

Police were notified about the robbery at about 12:20 pm, shortly after the holdup. The bandits were still on the loose as of Friday evening.

Sam’s Town is known as a local’s casino. It is operated by Boyd Gaming.

Casino Parking Garages Risky for Crime

In recent months, casino parking garages have been at risk for robberies and other crimes in Las Vegas and across the nation, according to a Casino.org report.

It is not surprising these crimes take place in parking garages,” said Brad Bonnell, a principal of the Hotel Security Group. He explained to Casino.org in September that, given their “isolation” and how they provide criminals “anonymity, predators know that casino-hotel garages … [have] well-funded tourists.”

For example, in October, Palm Springs, Calif. police officers shot two robbery suspects as they tried to speed away from a parking garage at Agua Caliente Casino. One had just allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint.

That incident followed a September shooting at a parking garage at the same gaming property. The earlier violent attack at the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians’-owned casino was investigated as an attempted homicide.

Also, in August a fatal shooting took place at an Emerald Queen Casino garage in Tacoma, Wash. In July, another fatal shooting occurred at Winner’s Way parking garage in Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were searching for a robber who targeted the elderly in holdups at casino parking lots or garages, KLAS, a Las Vegas TV station, reported.

The suspect in those crimes was described as being between 20 and 30 years old. He was believed to be Hispanic.

Typically, he would drive into a lot or garage, look for a solitary elderly person, and then shove them onto the pavement. He then stole pocketbooks or other belongings, the report said.

He tried to use their stolen debit or credit cards to get money.

Metro Police Increase Holiday Patrols

In response to an uptick in local crime, Las Vegas Metro police have initiated a selective enforcement operation known as “Operation Persistent Pressure.” Extra police have been on patrol in certain areas of Las Vegas popular with tourists, such as The Strip.

In the past, Metro police encouraged pedestrians in garages to be aware of their surroundings. Often, casino security can escort guests back to their cars parked in garages.