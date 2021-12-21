Ocean Casino in Atlantic City Adds NYC’s Serendipity3, Popstar Selena Gomez Involved

Posted on: December 21, 2021, 10:18h.

Last updated on: December 21, 2021, 11:07h.

Serendipity3 is heading to the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The iconic dessert eatery in New York City was made famous by the 2001 movie “Serendipity,” starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale.

Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack star in the 2001 romantic comedy “Serendipity.” The New York City dessert spot made famous by the movie is developing a location at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. (Image: Miramax)

Ocean Casino Resort announced this week that Serendipity3 is coming to its property. The dessert restaurant known for its “Frrrozen Hot Chocolate” is replacing the former Café 500 near the casino’s Ovation Hall concert venue.

Casino reps said in a release that the roughly 8,000-square-foot space will be renovated to create a “fantasy world filled with great food and dream-sized desserts.” Serendipity3 will be on Ocean Casino’s Meeting Level, adjacent to the Skybox Suites that overlook the property’s sportsbook below.

Pop superstar Selena Gomez has a financial interest in all things Serendipity3. The musician and actress recently became an investor and partner in Serendipity3 Brands.

I am thrilled,” Gomez said of the dessert parlor expanding its operations to the casino town. “Many new guests will be able to visit and discover what we all love so much about the original New York location.”

Serendipity3 at Ocean Casino is slated to open sometime in the spring of 2022.

Non-Gaming Experiences Key

Atlantic City casinos continue to develop new amenities and attractions that lure gamblers and non-gamblers to town. Philadelphia, a major feeder market for Atlantic City, today has five casinos in the city and surrounding metro.

To keep people coming to the New Jersey shore, Atlantic City casinos are diversifying and making headlines that have little to do with their slot machines, table games, or sportsbooks.

Ocean, which ranks No. 3 of the nine casinos in terms of brick-and-mortar gross gaming revenue in 2021, has long maintained a focus on restaurant outlets that come with much notoriety.

Serendipity3 is set to join Wahlburgers, which is owned by chef Paul Wahlberg and his celebrity brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. Ocean Casino is also home to two restaurants from famed chef Jose Garces — Amada and Distrito.

Along with unique dining concepts, Ocean Casino features the nation’s largest Topgolf Swing Suite.

Ocean’s non-gaming neighbor, the Showboat Hotel, features a 60,000-square-foot arcade with more than 300 games, including virtual reality, pinball, and mini-golf. The Showboat is also developing an indoor waterpark complex.

Serendipity Hopes for Different Fate

Ocean isn’t the first casino to incorporate a Serendipity3 into its resort. Out in Las Vegas, Caesars Palace became the first when it brought the Manhattan icon to Sin City more than a decade ago.

Serendipity3 opened in April of 2009 on the Strip. The Caesars Palace eatery underwent a significant expansion in late 2013 but closed at the end of 2016. During its run, Serendipity3 Las Vegas was known for offering the Strip’s costliest dessert. That was the famous $1,000 Golden Opulence Sundae indulgence made with three scoops of Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream covered in 23k edible gold leaves.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen replaced Serendipity3 at Caesars Palace in 2017.