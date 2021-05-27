Resorts World Las Vegas Continues Celebrity Focus, Sets ‘Kardashian Kloset’ Boutique

Resorts World Las Vegas is making a large bet that celebrities will lure visitors to its multibillion-dollar integrated casino resort on the Strip’s northern end when it opens next month.

Khloe Kardashian is seen wearing a black bodysuit. The exact piece of clothing is something likely to be sold at the Kardashian Kloset retail store, coming soon to Resorts World Las Vegas. (Image: Kardashian Kloset)

The $4.3 billion complex is set to open on June 23. The casino destination has already announced headlining engagements with Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. Resorts World will also feature retail shops from French fashion house Hervé Léger and clothing and accessory icon to the stars Fred Segal.

Now, Resorts World is bringing in yet another name that needs no introduction: Kardashian. The first family of reality television is opening a second-hand store at the casino resort, the boutique being dubbed “Kardashian Kloset.” The store will also open on June 24.

The store inside the casino resort will offer actual clothing for sale that was previously worn by members of the Kardashian clan.

It’s a phenomenon. You can’t imagine all the people that want a piece of them,” Cici Bussey, co-owner and first cousin of the family’s late patriarch, Robert Kardashian Sr., told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The store, Bussey says, will offer something for everyone. For example, leggings previously worn by Kim Kardashian go from anywhere from $40 for Lululemon, to as high as $6,500 for Atelier Versace.

Celebrity Draws

Developed by Genting Group, a Malaysian casino giant that owns and operates casinos in its home country, as well as in the Philippines, UK, US, and Singapore, Resorts World Las Vegas is becoming a star-studded affair.

Celine Dion will be the first headliner to occupy the stage at the 5,000-seat Resorts World LV theatre. The most successful Las Vegas residency artist of all time in terms of gross revenue begins her engagement at the resort in November of 2021.

Carrie Underwood is next in early December, and Katy Perry later that month. Luke Bryan is scheduled for February of 2022. Due to high demand, each star has already added additional shows.

Along with the headliners, nightclub A-listers that will perform at Resorts World include Tiesto, Zedd, DJ Ruckus, and Madison Beer.

To celebrate its star-studded lineup, Resorts World last month unveiled a commercial during the Oscars telecast called “Stay Fabulous.” The 30-second spot featured the aforementioned stars.

Guests Treated Like Stars

Resorts World Las Vegas says the Strip’s newest from-the-ground-up casino resort to be built since The Cosmopolitan more than a decade ago will make everyone feel like a star.

The concept of Stay Fabulous captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June.”

Resorts World is a big bet, with no guarantee of success. Properties located on the Strip’s northern end have struggled in recent years. It doesn’t have to look far for a reminder, as RW sits just southwest of the Fontainebleau, a towering unfinished casino resort that has sat vacant since 2010.