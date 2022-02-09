Garth Brooks Las Vegas Residency Battle Intensifies Following Park MGM Show

Garth Brooks has been touring the world for decades, But the country music superstar hinted recently that he might be ready to settle down. And when he does, the Oklahoma native who today calls Nashville home might make a long stop in Sin City.

Garth Brooks salutes the crowd at Dolby Live at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on February 6, 2022. The country star teased his fans that a Las Vegas residency could be in the works following the conclusion of his stadium tour. (Image: Twitter)

During his show last weekend at Dolby Live at Park MGM, the “Friends in Low Places” singer teased fans that a Las Vegas residency might be in his future.

I’m thinking about a residency after my stadium tour is done,” Brooks told the 3,200-person crowd. The Las Vegas Review-Journal was first to report on Brooks’ comment.

Brooks’ worldwide tour is set to conclude in September of 2022. Dubbed “The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour,” the circuit began in March of 2019, but was greatly halted by COVID-19.

Because of his large audience sizes, Brooks’ stadium tour performed only once in 2020. Last year wasn’t much better, as he took the stage only four times.

Casinos Campaigning for Country Superstar

As expected, MGM Resorts would be more than ecstatic to host Garth Brooks, should he follow through on signing a Las Vegas residency deal.

“We absolutely loved hosting Garth this weekend,” said MGM Resorts spokesperson Jenn Michaels. “The show was incredibly special. The fans had a blast, and we had a blast.”

MGM, of course, wouldn’t be the only potential suitor. Brooks could return to Wynn Resorts, where he held a periodic residency at the Encore Theatre between December 2009 through 2013.

Caesars Entertainment has also expressed strong interest in becoming Brooks’ Sin City home. Casino.org’s Scott Roeben reported in October that Caesars was actively pursuing the country star for a residency at its Caesars Palace Colosseum.

Speaking of the Colosseum, that brings us to Adele, who shocked Las Vegas and the entertainment industry when she abruptly postponed her Caesars Palace residency last month.

Adele Impact

Las Vegas is the epicenter of headlining residencies. But the market was recently thrown into chaos with Adele’s sudden cancellation. Just hours before she was to debut “Weekends with Adele” at the Caesars Palace Colosseum, the British singer-songwriter announced its indefinite postponement because of production impediments caused by the pandemic.

However, there’s seemingly much more to the story, as neither Caesars Entertainment nor Adele have said when she might begin the residency. Numerous rumblings around town suggest she won’t, and instead has fully canned Las Vegas.

Adele’s exit was a major loss to Caesars, and Las Vegas as a whole. Caesars continues to scramble to fill the open dates left by Adele for its marquee Strip theater. Several of the vacancies have been snagged by Keith Urban and his “Live in Las Vegas” periodic residency.

But Caesars continues to search for an Adele-level replacement. Brooks is certainly worthy, says Roeben.