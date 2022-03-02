New Mexico Death Near Route 66 Casino Under Investigation, Witnesses Questioned

Posted on: March 2, 2022, 04:33h.

Last updated on: March 2, 2022, 04:33h.

New Mexico authorities continue to investigate Sunday’s death of a 63-year-old man near Route 66 Casino Hotel. The victim, identified by deputies as Larry Martinez, passed away after a fight turned violent, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales, pictured above. His office is investigating a death near Route 66 Casino in New Mexico. (Image: KRQE)

But the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office issued an initial statement on Monday that the “cause of death is unknown at this time.” It is likely that an autopsy will be performed on Martinez to determine the cause of death.

The situation began when someone notified the sheriff’s office that “several subjects” were “drinking alcohol, firing guns, and acting belligerent,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The activity soon escalated to a physical fight, the statement adds.

It appears the altercation was taking place outside in the Southwest Mesa area of Albuquerque. But details on the location were not released by the sheriff’s office.

The fight was in progress when deputies arrived at the site. Martinez was already dead, deputies reported.

Detectives then went to the crime scene. They questioned several people there.

No Arrests So Far

So far, it does not appear the incident was related to the nearby casino. No arrests were made.

At this time, no formal charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing,” Monday’s statement said.

Deputies are looking for witnesses and searched the area for possible evidence.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed it to contact Detective C. Carroll at (505) 263-5617.

Prior Crime Near Casino

In an unrelated incident, last September a suspect shot and killed a man east of Route 66 Casino Hotel. The victim was believed to be in his early 20s

The victim was shot several times. He died at the crime scene from the wounds. The incident apparently began as a kidnapping, according to KOB, a local TV station. It started off after a suspect abducted a woman and man — who turned out to be her brother, KOB said. The two victims were transported, apparently against their will, to the location near the casino.

So far, it appears no one was charged in the murder.

In another September incident, a fatal motor vehicle accident took place near the Route 66 Casino. It appears a single car rolled over on a New Mexico highway, KRQE, another local TV station, reported.

No other vehicles were involved. The accident forced the closure of all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 for several hours.

The sheriff’s office later revealed a woman driver died from injuries suffered in the accident. Two juvenile passengers were injured. They were taken to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for treatment, KRQE said.