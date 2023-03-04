Las Vegas Crime Round Up: NFL Players Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons Plead Not Guilty

Posted on: March 3, 2023, 07:11h.

Last updated on: March 3, 2023, 07:11h.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, and two other men plead not guilty on Thursday to an alleged battery of a man at a Las Vegas night spot.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, pictured above. He plead not guilty to a battery charge. (Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The four allegedly kicked and punched Darnell Greene on February 5, 2022, after Kamara kept him from entering an elevator outside of Drai’s After Hours nightclub.

Kamara, Lammons, Darrin Young, and Percy Harris are each charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm for the attack which coincided with the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

Ross Goodman, a Las Vegas criminal defense attorney who is representing Lammons, said his client slapped Greene and pulled a man off of him, according to Las Vegas TV station KLAS. Lammons was acting in self-defense, Goodman added.

But Tony Buzbee, a Texas-based attorney who is representing Greene, called the attack “an unprovoked beating of an innocent man by a group of men lead by Mr. Kamara. Mr. Greene was only trying to get on an elevator and was beaten almost to death,” KLAS reported.

The nightclub is located in the Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

A trial in the criminal case has been scheduled for July 31. In a separate case, Greene is suing Kamara for $10 million in Louisiana.

Harris is believed to be Kamara’s manager. It’s unclear what job Young had.

Kamara and Lammons played for the NFL during the 2022-23 season. The NFL declined to comment on the court case, KLAS reported. NFL officials added they are monitoring events related to the players.

Man Allegedly Beats Woman Who Refused To Be Sex Worker

Acavy Johnson remains locked up in jail this weekend after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman last week who refused to work as a prostitute for him at an unnamed Las Vegas Strip property.

He allegedly repeatedly beat her, aimed a gun at her, kidnapped her, and drove her into the desert on February 23.

The next day, he again allegedly threatened to kill the woman if she did not work as a prostitute.

Witnesses saw Johnson chasing the woman and alerted police through 911 calls. The victim revealed to police what Johnson had done to her.

Initially, the woman was abducted by Johnson on the Strip. He drove her to Jean, Nev., which is about 32 miles south of Las Vegas.

He was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court on Wednesday. Johnson is charged assault, domestic battery, kidnapping, robbery, and sex trafficking, Las Vegas TV station KLAS reported. He was being held in the Clark County Detention Center.

Models Drugged at Party Near Allegiant Stadium

Zhou Gong appeared in court last weekend on allegations he slipped ecstasy in the drinks of models at a Las Vegas party last month.

The models appeared at the event held in a warehouse near the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and Valley View Boulevard. It’s about three quarters of a mile from Allegiant Stadium.

Gong served coffee to the women working at the party, police said. The models reported feeling strange after drinking the coffee.

One of the victims told police on February 22 she took a toxicology test after the party. It revealed there was methyl​enedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in her blood. It is the primary ingredient in ecstasy.

When police arrested Gong, they said they discovered seven pills in a jacket pocket. They contained suspected MDMA, Las Vegas TV station KLAS reported, based on a police arrest document.

The complainant said she never asked for any drugs.

Gong was charged with poisoning or adulterating food, water or medicine, and drug possession on February 24, according to KLAS. He is scheduled to return to court in June.