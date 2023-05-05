Las Vegas Crime Round Up: Harry Reid Airport Passenger’s Luggage Searched for Bomb

Posted on: May 5, 2023, 08:37h.

Last updated on: May 5, 2023, 08:41h.

Authorities searched the luggage of a passenger who was to board a plane at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday afternoon. He claimed his bags contained a bomb.

A plane at Harry Reid International Airport, pictured above. A man at the airport claimed to have a bomb. None was found. (Image: Nevada Independent)

The passenger was supposed to fly on JetBlue’s Flight 879 from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. But he missed the flight and was “disgruntled,” police said.

Authorities at the Las Vegas and Los Angeles airports searched for explosives in luggage at the terminals and on the plane. None were found.

The unnamed passenger was taken into custody at Harry Reid Airport. It wasn’t clear if he was arrested.

Las Vegas Boulevard Delays

Motorists on Las Vegas Boulevard can expect tie-ups this week through May 19 as the popular Las Vegas Strip thoroughfare is getting repaved.

Many lanes will be closed on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sands Avenue and Harmon Avenue daily.

This week, most of the road between Caesars Palace Las Vegas and Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino is largely shut down, according to Las Vegas TV station KVVU. Only two lanes remain open.

The repaving is taking place to prepare for November 16-18’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The organizers of the Formula 1 race have many requirements that lead to a longer paving process, according to KVVU. That includes putting down two base layers.

Cars in the upcoming race are lower and when traveling at speeds of 200 mph or more, require even road surfaces.

Man Charged Again for DUI, Had Nine Prior DUIs

A 62-year-old man was charged in Las Vegas with DUI on Monday. He previously was convicted nine times for the same charge, according to Las Vegas TV station KLAS.

John Grant of Las Vegas was arrested this week for DUI with a prior felony DUI, drug possession, and owning a gun by a prohibited person.

Grant was on a motorcycle near Owens Avenue and H Street. It crashed and Grant was trying to stand up but was “struggling to keep his balance,” according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) arrest report.

Grant claimed he “slipped while riding his motorcycle due to oil in the roadway,” the report said. But the officer didn’t see any oil on the pavement.

In his possession was a glass pipe commonly used for drugs, police said. In his saddle bag was suspected crack cocaine and methamphetamine (meth).

The motorcycle was registered in his name.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Rebecca Saxe set Grant’s bail at $100,000. She ordered him not to drive if he posts bond.

Previously, Grant was arrested for DUI in April 1998, December 1998, October 2000, April 2004, June 2004, July 2008, November 2008, December 2008, and January 2012, according to KLAS. He was convicted for each arrest.

His driver’s license was revoked from at least one prior arrest. In 2012, a judge sentenced Grant to at least two years in prison. His vehicle was to get locked for at least a year.