Las Vegas Crime Round Up: Nathan Chasing Horse Faces 19 More Charges

Posted on: February 23, 2023, 08:22h.

Last updated on: February 23, 2023, 09:42h.

Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old one-time actor and cult leader, is facing more charges. That’s as Nevada investigators continue to look into allegations against him from Native American girls and women.

Nathan Chasing Horse is seen at a February Nevada court appearance. He was indicted on more charges this week. (Image: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

This week, he was indicted by a Las Vegas grand jury on 10 counts of sexual assault with a minor under 16, six counts of sexual assault, and a single count each of open and gross lewdness, kidnapping of a minor, and trafficking a controlled substance, Las Vegas TV station KLAS reported.

The allegations stem from incidents that took place between 2014 and 2020. Details were not available.

The new charges were presented in court on Wednesday before District Judge Jerry Wiese. The cases will be heading to trial, according to Las Vegas TV station KTNV.

Chasing Horse was first arrested on January 31 at his home in North Las Vegas, which he reportedly shares with several wives.

There are also charges or pending charges against him in Nevada federal court, as well as from courts in Montana and Canada. They relate to the alleged exploitation of female victims, underage sex, pornography, and other counts. He also allegedly took advantage of his leadership position in a suspected cult, known as The Circle, to groom girls and teens for sexual activities.

Chasing Horse gained national attention when he appeared as the character Smiles A Lot in the 1990 Dances with Wolves movie.

He remains in the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday. Bail was set at $300K.

An online petition seeks to send him to prison and demands that authorities never grant him bail. As of Thursday morning, 1,157 people put their names on the Change.org petition.

Double Homicide Near Boulder Station Casino

Two people were fatally shot on Monday behind a business near the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas. The location is about a mile from the Boulder Station Hotel and Casino.

One of the victims, Vincent Spoto, 65, died from a head wound. The other, Shella Huey, 46, died from a wound that injured her neck and head.

Both victims underwent autopsies at the Clark County coroner’s office. On Wednesday, both deaths were ruled homicides.

The couple was possibly homeless and may have been living in the area of the crime. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported clothes, shoes, batteries, a shopping cart, and wood pallets were seen at the scene after the shootings.

As of early this week, police have no motive in the double homicide.

Fremont Street, Strip to Close During Marathon

Portions of the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street will be temporarily closed to traffic during Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon events this weekend.

A 5K race will be held on Saturday starting at 5 p.m. in downtown Las Vegas. On Sunday, a 10K and a half marathon will take place on Las Vegas Boulevard and on downtown streets.

Saturday’s course includes part of Fremont Street, Carson, and Garces avenues, as well as Las Vegas Boulevard.

On Sunday, traffic will be banned from large parts of Las Vegas Boulevard starting in the morning. The half marathon and 10K race kick off at 4:30 p.m. They will continue for four hours.

Freeway ramps for Interstate 15 will be impacted, too.

Hero Cop Honored by Clark County Commissioners

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Officer Derek Stebbins was honored this week for rescuing an injured man from a fiery car on the Las Vegas Strip.

Stebbins and a passerby, Justin Mouser, a Kentucky barber who was visiting Vegas, pulled the unconscious motorist from the vehicle as increasing smoke and flames put their own lives at risk.

Stebbins suffered smoke inhalation but soon returned to duty.

Dramatic video of the January 27 rescue has appeared in media throughout the US and in other nations.

The driver, later identified as Alexander Jay Dawkins, crashed his car near the Venetian. He survived the accident and was charged with DUI.

The Clark County Board of Commissioners presented Stebbins with a proclamation on Tuesday. Stebbins serves in the LVMPD’s Convention Center Area Command.