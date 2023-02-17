Las Vegas Crime Round Up: NFL’s Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons Indicted

Alvin Kamara, a running back for the New Orleans Saints, Chris Lammons, a Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, and two other men were indicted on Wednesday for a 2022 assault outside of a Las Vegas Strip nightclub.

Kamara, Lammons, Christopher Young, and Percy Harris are criminally charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm for the Feb. 5, 2022, assault outside of Drai’s Nightclub. It took place over Pro Bowl weekend.

The victim, Darnell Greene, was waiting for an elevator at the Cromwell Hotel & Casino. Drai’s is on the top floor of the property.

The elevator door opened, and Kamara allegedly prevented Greene from entering the elevator. Greene pushed Kamara’s hand away, and then Kamara allegedly shoved him. Lammons is accused of next punching Greene and pushing him onto a wall.

Kamara also punched Greene with his right hand while Harris kicked and/or stomped on Greene’s head, neck, and upper torso, according to court documents.

Lammons and Young then allegedly kicked or stomped on Greene’s lower body. Kamara assaulted Greene multiple times, eventually knocking him to the floor, according to a civil lawsuit filed in Louisiana by Greene against Kamara.

Kamara allegedly beat Greene three more times before Lammons, and the two other men began stomping on him, the lawsuit added. Greene was left unconscious on the floor. He was later treated for eye injuries.

At no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch, or push Kamara or any of his associates,” the lawsuit claimed.

The civil lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages. Kamara bragged about the beating following the incident, according to the lawsuit.

An NFL spokesperson said Thursday the league is monitoring the allegations, according to Las Vegas tv station KLAS.

Kamara’s attorneys say he was defending himself and others during the incident. The defendants are scheduled to appear in criminal court on March 2.

Accused Cop Killer Pleads Not Guilty

Tyson Hampton is facing a possible death sentence for the fatal shooting of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Officer Truong Thai. He pleaded not guilty this week to multiple charges.

Hampton, 24, allegedly shot Thai, 49, following a domestic disturbance on Oct. 13, 2022, on East Flamingo Road near the Las Vegas Strip.

Hampton’s attorney, Robert Langford, a Las Vegas-based lawyer who specializes in criminal law, told Las Vegas Judge Tierra Jones he would need a year to prepare the defense, according to KLAS.

On Thursday, Jones scheduled the trial to start on Feb. 5, 2024. Prosecutors have filed paperwork that would pave the way for Hampton to be executed if he’s found guilty.

Hampton is charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery constituting domestic violence, and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure, vehicle, aircraft, or watercraft.

He’s also charged with four counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and 18 counts of discharge of a firearm from or within a structure or vehicle.

Competency Exam After Synagogue Threatened

Michael Sanchez was ordered to undergo a mental competency exam as he faces allegations that he threatened to shoot up a Las Vegas synagogue.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini agreed to have mental health professionals examine Sanchez, 37, the Associated Press reported. The evaluation will determine if Sanchez understands the charges against him and can assist his attorney in his defense.

Sanchez is a US Army veteran who suffered head injuries while serving in Iraq. His father claims he is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

This is what he needs,” Sanchez’s father, also named Michael Sanchez, was quoted by the AP after the judge ordered the exam. “We’re glad the court can accommodate this request.”

Sanchez was arrested on January 29. He allegedly made a phone threat to a synagogue, Chabad of Southern Nevada. Sanchez warned that he was “going to come shoot the synagogue.”

The synagogue is located about three miles west of the Strat and the Palace Station casinos.

Sanchez is being held in Clark County Detention Center. He is scheduled to return to court on March 10.

Accused Attempted Murderer Can’t Attend Classes

Nika Nikoubin, who is accused in a Nevada hotel stabbing, was banned from attending in-person classes at the University of Texas Dallas, CBS News reported.

The 22-year-old Frisco, Texas, woman was admitted to the university for the current semester. University officials recently told her she can’t attend classes due to security concerns. She can take online courses.

Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny recently also ordered that Nikoubin can’t perform at locations as a singer or dancer without prior approval from court officials.

Nikoubin allegedly twice stabbed a blindfolded man in the neck while the two were having sex last March 5 at Henderson, Nev.’s Sunset Station Hotel and Casino.

Nikoubin told authorities the knifing was retaliation for a 2020 US military drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. She was charged with attempted murder and battery with a weapon. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. The victim survived his injuries.

Her trial is scheduled to begin in July.