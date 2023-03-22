Binion’s Casino Is Site of Ex-Pimp Allegedly Assaulting Downtown Las Vegas Prostitute

Posted on: March 22, 2023, 08:01h.

Last updated on: March 22, 2023, 08:01h.

An admitted prostitute’s former pimp recently assaulted the woman and tried to steal money from her at Las Vegas’ Binion’s Gambling Hall & Hotel, according to local police.

Las Vegas’ Binion’s Gambling Hall & Hotel, pictured above. The casino was the location of a confrontation between an admitted prostitute and her former pimp, police said. (Image: TripAdvisor)

Kenneth George, 40, was arrested on Friday shortly after the violent incident at the Fremont Street casino, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers charged him with suspicion of sex trafficking an adult, battery and pandering.

Bail was set at $20K. George remains in custody as of Wednesday in the Clark County Detention Center.

The incident began when the unnamed woman was engaged in prostitution activity on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

George spotted her. Just two weeks ago, he threatened to “knock her out” if she didn’t once again work for him, the woman revealed to police.

The woman walked into Binion’s, took a seat at a bar, and started to chat with a friend, the report said.

George followed her into the gaming property. He went up to her and began to shout.

He demanded she work for him and also wanted “a ride and some money,” police said.

I’ll knock you out. I know you’re scared of me,” George further threatened the woman, police added.

George then allegedly attempted to grab her purse to steal money she had made earlier that day from a “date.”

Slapped Her Face

The two struggled over the purse, and George slapped her in the face, police said.

He was about to leave the casino, but Binion’s security guards detained him. They had been watching the incident on surveillance cameras. Police were called.

The woman told a LVMPD officer that George was her “ex-pimp.” It was in 2019 when she last worked for him. Since then, George was “constantly harassing her on basically a monthly basis” to again work for him, police said.

Police additionally checked on his criminal background. It revealed many arrests and convictions.

George also has many recent charges pending. These include pandering, failure to obey sex offender laws, obtaining a credit card without the holder’s consent, resisting arrest, DUI, reckless driving, and driving with a revoked license, the Review-Journal reported.

Registered Sex Offender

He also was identified by the Review-Journal as a registered sex offender. George was convicted in 2005 after the sex trafficking of a 13-year-old girl, according to the newspaper. He was sentenced to 18 months and 12 months, concurrently, in state prison.

He also was sentenced to prison for at least a year in 2014 for larceny, according to the Review-Journal.

In total, George reportedly was arrested 28 times for felonies and misdemeanors since 2002. Many of these charges were dropped by the Clark County district attorney’s office, the Review-Journal reported.

Among the charges has been first-degree kidnapping, child abuse/endangerment, violation of sexual registration laws, five counts of prohibited acts by a sex offender, and four counts of being a fugitive, the Review-Journal added, citing court records.