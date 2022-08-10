Jackpot: Wynn Las Vegas Player Wins $1.5M on Slot

Posted on: August 10, 2022, 02:39h.

Last updated on: August 10, 2022, 03:29h.

A player at the Wynn Las Vegas hit a jackpot of over $1.5 million on Monday. It was won on a progressive slot machine.

Winning Dragon Link slot machine at the Wynn Las Vegas, pictured above. A player won $1.5 million on the slot. (Image: Twitter)

The mystery player won the jackpot after a $50 bet. The spin was made on a Dragon Link slot. The total payout was $1,588,190.42, according to a photo of the winning machine. Dragon Link is manufactured by Aristocrat Leisure.

The casino did not release details on the win or the winning player.

The Australian-based business operates in more than 90 countries. Aristocrat is the leading supplier of slot machines in its home country and is a top-three supplier in North America.

Prior Slot Jackpots

Another mystery player won over $1.3M on a slot machine at the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino on June 2. The historic Fremont Street gaming venue is located in downtown Las Vegas. It was won on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

Details on the spin and the identity of the winner were not available. Greg and Derek Stevens own the Golden Gate.

On Friday, another lucky slot machine player at California’s Thunder Valley Casino Resort won more than $1.5 million. The winner at the Lincoln, Calif. gaming property was identified as Roberto Arcueno. The total payout was $1,538,738.97, KTXL, a local TV station, reported. The entry price was one cent, the report added.

Another player hit it big in May, also on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine. It was at The D Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. Derek Stevens also owns that property.

The D reported the slot player hit over a $1.4 million jackpot on May 4. The person chose not to release his or her name. The lucky player won $1,437,768.17.

It was won on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot with a progressive jackpot, the casino said in a statement.

Last month, another slot machine player won over $1.2 million at Sunset Station Casino in Henderson, Nev. The instant millionaire made a $7 bet at the Station Casinos property. The jackpot totaled $1,262,132.28. The player got lucky on just their third spin on a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot. The winner’s name was not released.

Wynn Dining, Wine for $10K

Wynn Las Vegas is partnering with Domain H. William Harlan wineries for an upscale dinner and wine event starting this fall. The wines are paired with meals.

The price tag is $10,000 a guest. Each dinner is limited to 20 guests. It will be served at the Wynn. Dinners kick off with a champagne reception.

Domain H. William Harlan is made up of three Napa Valley properties.

The chefs preparing the meals include Mark LoRusso, Joshua Smith, and Min Kim. Kim is the executive chef of Mizumi at Wynn Las Vegas. Joshua Smith is in charge of the kitchen at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. Also, LoRusso is the executive chef of Wynn Las Vegas SW Steakhouse.