Jackpot: Very Lucky Venetian Las Vegas Slot Machine Player Wins $2.8M

Posted on: October 10, 2022, 09:10h.

Last updated on: October 10, 2022, 09:10h.

A slot player won big last week at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas with a jackpot of close to $3 million. It was from a $5.88 bet.

Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine at The Venetian shows jackpot. The winner won close to $3 million. (Image: The Venetian)

The winning total was $2,835,768, the Las Vegas Strip casino revealed in a statement on Monday.

The Venetian did not identify the winner. Nor did it release on which day the money was won.

The player hit the jackpot by matching three explosion symbols. It was on the Fu Babies bonus on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine.

The machine is made by SG Gaming. It has an Asian theme.

Other Vegas Winners Last Week

Other Las Vegas casinos also reported recent jackpots. For example, a woman won $717,738.88 on a slot at the Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday.

She placed a $15 bet. It was her first spin, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

The total was received from a Grand Progressive jackpot.

The winner lives in Hawaii. Her name was not released by the casino.

The casino is located in downtown Las Vegas.

In another downtown casino, the Circa, $105,862.50 was won last week. The jackpot was hit while playing an All Aboard Gold Express slot machine.

The win was announced on Friday on the casino’s Twitter feed. No word on who the lucky winner is.

Prior Venetian Jackpots

The Venetian has seen other jackpot winners in recent months. For instance, in July, the gaming property was the site of a payout of over $1 million. It was from a $5 side bet on a Three Card Poker game.

The player was dealt a spade royal flush, according to a casino statement. The side bet made them eligible for the mega tier of The Venetian’s Millionaire Progressive. It paid out $1,040,235.

The winner chose not to release his/her name.

As of July, in total, 10 players won more than $1 million since the Progressive started at The Venetian.

It was in 2018, when The Venetian began the Progressive, which begins at $1 million.

A player is eligible for the mega tier of the Millionaire Progressive after making the $5 side bet. To win, the player must be dealt a natural spade royal flush.

Beyond Three Card Poker, the Progressive is available on Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Let it Ride, Crazy 4 Poker, and Mississippi Stud at The Venetian and The Palazzo casinos.

Wheel of Fortune Win

Also, at The Venetian, last December, a player won $1,022,077.71 on the Wheel of Fortune game on a slot machine. The lucky guest made a $2 bet on the Wheel of Fortune Double 3X4X5X Pay game on Dec. 3, 2021. The three symbols lined up to activate the Progressive jackpot.

The game is made by International Game Technology. As of January, Wheel of Fortune slots created more than 1,100 millionaires and awarded more than $3.3 billion in jackpots since 1996.