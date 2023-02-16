Jackpot: Aliante Casino Player Wins $254K, Other Valentine’s Week Winners

A local player at Las Vegas’ Aliante Casino Hotel Spa won a $254,212.71 jackpot on Tuesday night. His win is just one of a group of Valentine’s week jackpots recently announced.

Deven holds a facsimile jackpot check for $254,212.71 at the Aliante Casino. He was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot. (Image: Boyd Gaming)

The Aliante winner was identified as “Deven.” He played a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune slot machine on Valentine’s Day.

Deven, who’s a Boyd Reward member, was playing $1.75 a spin at the Boyd Gaming property.

Also on Valentine’s Day, Caesars Entertainment announced two winners at its Las Vegas properties.

Just an hour before Valentine’s Day began, Linda Fleischmann of California won $128,070. That’s after hitting a progressive jackpot while playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker at Paris Las Vegas. Fleischmann was visiting Las Vegas to spend time with cousins.

She was playing for just an hour on the casino floor when she hit the jackpot. Fleischmann revealed the money will be used to pay for home renovations, as well as for future travel. Fleischmann is a Caesars Rewards member.

Then, at 3:08 a.m. on Tuesday, an unnamed player at Caesars Palace Las Vegas won $219,000. The guest was playing slot machines at the Caesars Entertainment property.

Also, at Caesars Palace, another unnamed player won $155K while playing an Ultimate Poker X video poker machine on Saturday. His winning hand included four aces with a kicker on a multiplier. The win took place at 2:30 a.m. That player was also a Caesars Rewards member.

Last Thursday, at Harrah’s Las Vegas, James Grimes of Fairfield, Ohio, won $124K while playing I Luv Suits poker at the Caesars Entertainment property. He was taking part in a Las Vegas poker tour and had been playing at Harrah’s for only a half hour before hitting a winning, six-card straight flush.

Grimes, who owns a bar in Ohio, says he’ll use the jackpot to pay off debt and will share some of it with his family.

Other Las Vegas Valley Winners

Boulder Station, a Station Casinos property, saw a Dancing Drums slot machine $10K winner on Monday. The player had wagered $1.76.

Red Rock Casino, also a Station Casinos property, saw a player win a $34,509.32 jackpot on Saturday. The player had made a $2.40 wager on a Superlock slots game.

Last Friday, a player at Boulder Station Casino, also operated by Station Casinos, won an $18,254.80 jackpot on a slot machine. He was playing Golden Century, which is one of the first four offerings in the Dragon Link family of games provided by Aristocrat Gaming.

Six Weekend Jackpots at Four Queens

At Four Queens Casino in Downtown Las Vegas, there were six jackpots over the weekend at the TLC Casino Enterprises property. Each totaled over $10K.

One was a royal flush on a Double Bonus Poker machine.

And on Saturday at Boyd Gaming’s Sam’s Town Gambling Hall, a player won a progressive jackpot totaling $12,125.10 on Buffalo Ascension. The player wagered $3 on the slot made by Aristocrat Gaming.