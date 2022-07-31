Jackpot: Sunset Station Local Slot Player Wins $1.2M in Nevada

Posted on: July 31, 2022, 06:24h.

Last updated on: July 31, 2022, 06:34h.

One lucky slot machine player won over $1.2 million Friday night at Sunset Station Casino in Henderson, Nev. The instant millionaire made a $7 bet at the Station Casinos property.

Winning slot machine at Sunset Station Casino, pictured above. The player won over $1.2 million. (Image: Station Casinos)

The jackpot totaled $1,262,132.28. The player got lucky on just their third spin.

The mystery player chose not to release his or her name. He or she is a local, Station Casinos revealed in a statement.

The spin was on a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot. The jackpot was hit at about 9:30 pm.

It was announced the person also is a member of Boarding Pass. That is a rewards club offered by Station Casinos.

In June, a player won $689,000, also at Sunset Station. That, too, was on a Wheel of Fortune slot.

She was identified as “Wendy P” from Hawaii. She had bet $1.25. It also happened to be on Sunset Station’s 25th anniversary weekend.

As of January, Wheel of Fortune slots have created more than 1,100 millionaires and awarded more than $3.3 billion in jackpots since 1996. The Wheel of Fortune machines are made by International Game Technology (IGT).

Jumbo Hold ’Em Poker

Other Station Casinos properties had recent winners, too. Last week, the Jumbo Hold ’Em Poker Bad Beat progressive hit at Santa Fe Station Casino in Las Vegas. The hand was four kings beaten by a royal flush.

The payout was $214,516. The winning hand won $21,442 and the losing hand won $32,163. All players at the winning table won $1,341 each, while all poker players at Station Casinos poker rooms playing then each won $1,221. That includes all the players at the winning table, Station Casinos said in a statement.

There were 70 eligible players at Red Rock Casino’s poker room, 27 eligible players at Boulder Station Casino’s poker room, and 29 eligible players at Santa Fe Station’s poker room.

Five days earlier on July 21, the progressive at Station Casinos hit for $293,132.

Under the rules, the Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker Bad Beat progressive loser with a qualifying hand wins 15% of the jackpot, the statement explained. The winning qualifying hand wins 10%.

The remaining players at the poker table at the time split 5% of the jackpot. Other players in Station Casinos poker rooms at the time split the remaining 70%, the statement added.

Wheel of Fortune Jackpots

Las Vegas and other locations have seen several Wheel of Fortune slot machines recently paying out large jackpots to lucky players. In March, for instance, a California traveler won $328,655 while playing a slot at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport. The visitor was identified as “William J.” from Van Nuys. He chose not to reveal his last name.

He apparently was at the airport either waiting for or exiting a flight. He decided to play a Wheel of Fortune slot in the B Concourse. The airport did not say how much the spin cost.