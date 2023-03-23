Jackpot: Grand Sierra Casino Player Wins $544K on Video Slot in Reno

Posted on: March 23, 2023, 06:49h.

Last updated on: March 23, 2023, 06:49h.

A California man won $544,663 on a video slot game on Sunday at Reno, Nev.’s Grand Sierra Resort and Casino.

Reno, Nev.’s Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, pictured above. A player won $544,663 on a video slot game at the gaming property. (Image: Booking.com)

Identified as Jessy R., the lucky winner made one last $8 bet before he was going to call it quits. That $8 amount is the game’s maximum bet.

He had been trying his luck for 10 minutes on the slot machines before hitting the jackpot.

He won on the International Game Technology (IGT) Wheel of Fortune High Roller video slot. It was a grand progressive bonus win.

Sunday was the first time Jessy R., who resides in East Palo Alto, ever played at the Grand Sierra Casino.

Hides Identity

Jessy R. chose not to reveal his full name or identity. Standing with a facsimile check, he largely covered his face. He wore a pair of sunglasses, a blue surgical mask, and a Los Angeles Lakers cap for the photo.

In January, a lucky local resident also hit a jackpot at Grand Sierra. The mystery player won $1,258,232.29 on a slot spin.

The money was won on a Buffalo Diamond slot machine, local TV station KTVN reported. The person wagered $4.

Grand Sierra has what’s believed to be the largest gaming floor in northern Nevada with 100,000 square feet of space.

It’s located in Nevada’s Truckee Meadows. Truckee Meadows is a valley which is named for the Truckee River.

Caesars Entertainment Recent Wins

In addition, three Caesars Entertainment gaming properties in Las Vegas saw jackpots in the last week.

On Wednesday, a mystery player won $100K while playing video poker at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. It’s located on West Flamingo Road in Las Vegas.

The unnamed winner is a Caesars Rewards winner. No details were provided on the 11:45 p.m. win.

About 24 hours earlier, on Tuesday night, another unnamed Caesars Rewards member won a Mega Jackpot of $193,487 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The lucky winner got a royal flush in clubs while playing Mississippi Stud Poker at the Las Vegas Strip property.

Also, last Friday, also in late night play, a winner went home with $101,375 from Caesars Palace Las Vegas after playing video poker at the Las Vegas Strip property.

Caesars Palace has seen many other jackpots in recent weeks and months.

Two Caesars Palace visitors recently left the casino much richer. One mystery player won $489,649 on the Red, White and Blue slot manufactured by IGT on Friday morning.

A few hours earlier, another unidentified player at Caesars Palace won $240K while playing video poker.

On February 4, Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers won $514,837 at Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace. He won with a royal flush between his three cards and the three cards held by the dealer.