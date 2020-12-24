English Soccer Star Kieran Trippier Receives 10-Week Ban for Betting Breaches

Posted on: December 24, 2020, 12:01h.

Last updated on: December 23, 2020, 07:22h.

English soccer star Kieran Trippier is banned from the pitch for 10 weeks, effective immediately, for violating the Football Association’s (FA) rules on betting.

Kieran Trippier will not appear in a soccer match for the next 10 weeks. (Image: Getty)

The FA said in a statement that an independent regulatory commission considered seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8(1)(b), which relates to insider information and gambling. The commission dismissed three of the allegations. But four other breaches were “found proven.”

The independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decisions and the associated sanction will be published in due course,” the FA said in a statement.

Along with suspending Trippier from all football and football-related activity worldwide, the FA ordered the defender to pay a £70,000 ($94,626) fine.

Trippier, who played a critical role in England’s World Cup run in 2018, currently plays for Atletico Madrid in La Liga. He is tied for fourth in assists this season.

Trippier Denies Allegations

The FA contends that the offenses were made in July 2019, which coincides with the time Trippier moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid in a £20 million deal. Speculation has swirled that perhaps information regarding his relocation was leaked and used on the transfer market.

FA Rule E8 states, “A Participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on … any matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.”

Trippier has rejected allegations that he acted inappropriately.

“I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer I have at no stage placed any football-related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting,” Trippier declared earlier this year.

During the November break, Trippier said he was trying to put the FA case behind him.

“I’m just concentrating on my football and trying to give my all like I’ve done throughout my whole career,” Trippier started last month. “My love’s always been there [for the game] and it always will be. My thought is just enjoying my football.”

Trippier will miss 12 games for Atletico, including their Champions League round of 16 against Chelsea on February 23. He will be permitted to return for the team’s match versus Real Madrid on March 7.

Betting Bans

The FA’s disciplinary action against Trippier comes roughly nine months after the association issued a four-month ban on former England striker Daniel Sturridge.

The FA said Sturridge gave his brother inside information regarding his potential move from Liverpool to Sevilla back in 2018. The association imposed a £150,000 fine.

Trabzonspor, the Turkish club he was with at the beginning of 2020, terminated his three-year contract in March, just six months into it.