Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Suspected Robber Held Without Bail

Posted on: June 10, 2021, 06:47h.

Last updated on: June 10, 2021, 06:47h.

Details have emerged on Tuesday’s robbery of $5,000 worth of chips at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. A suspect was later arrested at the nearby Waldorf Astoria, and his pockets were filled with the chips.

Ronald Allison shown here in a mug shot. Allison allegedly robbed a cashier’s cage at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Image: LVMPD)

The suspect, identified as Ronald Allison, 51, walked up to The Cosmopolitan’s cashier’s cage where he allegedly passed a note to a teller at about 6:30 am. It threatened “Give me 10k purple or Boom.”

No firearm or explosive device were seen. But Allison allegedly put some change and a duffle bag on the counter of the cashier’s cage. The bag made a heavy banging sound when hitting the counter, according to KTNV, a local TV station.

The cashier thought a gun was stored in the duffle bag. Fearful, the cashier gave Allison 10 $500 casino chips. Then, the cashier pressed a silent panic button.

After Allison exited the casino, he went into the valet area. He put on an Indiana Pacers basketball jersey.

Suspect’s Movements Followed By Cops Via Surveillance Cameras

Casino security officers immediately alerted Las Vegas Metro police about the robbery. Metro’s Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center officers were able to follow Allison by using surveillance cameras on the Las Vegas Strip, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

Allison was seen walking on a pedestrian bridge toward the Waldorf Astoria hotel. He was apprehended by police on the third floor of the Waldorf. Allison was arrested for suspicion of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with a firearm. Metro police also searched Allison and the duffel bag.

They found the chips. Officers also found negative letters written to casinos.

He was wearing two sets of shorts,” police said in a report, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The outer shorts had two $500 Cosmopolitan casino chips in his right pocket and another eight $500 Cosmopolitan chips in the right pocket of his inner shorts.

“(An officer) searched the black duffel bag Allison was carrying. He found a notebook and loose notebook paper that showed letters to various casinos of his dislike toward them.”

Later, police were told by Allison he burned the note that he allegedly used during the robbery.

Allison also admitted he robbed the casino, KLAS, another local TV station, reported based on police reports. He also told police he was planning to get on a bus to leave the Strip when he was apprehended, the Sun said.

Allison is believed to be a transient. His last known address is Las Vegas.

Allison was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday. On Wednesday, Allison appeared before a local judge, the Sun said. He is scheduled to appear again in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday.

In a Tuesday statement to Casino.org, The Cosmopolitan said there were no injuries from the incident.

“We are working closely with law enforcement officials and have no further comment pending completion of the investigation,” the statement adds.

Earlier Cosmopolitan Stabbing

In an unrelated incident, The Cosmopolitan was the scene of a stabbing in April. One man was stabbed during a fight.

He suffered cuts on and near his shoulder and arm, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

Chris Okoronkwo, 33, was later charged with attempted murder, assault, and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.