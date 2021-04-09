Man Stabbed in Fight at Las Vegas Strip Casino

Posted on: April 8, 2021, 05:08h.

Last updated on: April 8, 2021, 05:34h.

Police late Thursday continued to investigate an early morning stabbing at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Police investigate a stabbing Thursday morning at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The resort is on the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was stabbed during a fight involving several males at the luxury hotel-casino on the resort corridor. The Cosmopolitan towers over the older Jockey Club on the west side of the Strip, just south of the Bellagio Las Vegas.

The fight occurred about 5 am.

There was an altercation between a group of males that led to one male sustaining a couple of lacerations to his upper body shoulder area and arm area,” police Lt. Noe Esparza told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a text.

Esparza said the victim was hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening. There was no indication whether anyone had been arrested or whether police had identified any suspects. The victim’s name was not released.

On Thursday, the lieutenant said the investigation “is still fluid and ongoing.”

The city-county Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is known locally as Metro. Most of the megaresorts in Southern Nevada, including the Cosmopolitan, are in the county, south of Las Vegas city limits.

Violence on the Strip

The stabbing at the Cosmopolitan is one of several violent incidents on or near the Strip since the beginning of the year.

In January, a man was shot outside the Venetian Resort on the east side of the Strip. The Venetian is located where the now-demolished Sands hotel-casino once stood.

Also in January, Metro was called early one morning to the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino parking lot. The Rio is just west of the Strip, behind Caesars Palace.

Police discovered a man in the Rio parking lot, suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. After multiple surgeries, he has survived, the newspaper reported. One man was arrested in the incident.

In February, a man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck in a domestic dispute near Grand Bazaar Shops. A woman was taken into custody. The shops are at the front of Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino on the east side of the Strip.

“An argument ensued that turned physical when the male assaulted the female,” Metro Lt. David Gordon said at the time.

In another recent violent incident, a 57-year-old retired Connecticut State Police Trooper died after a man punched him in a fight near the Strip and Flamingo Road. A suspect was arrested a short time later.

Operation Persistent Pressure

These incidents followed a surge last year in violent crime on the Strip and nearby areas. These incidents led to several people being hospitalized.

This increase in violence prompted Metro to launch an effort it called Operation Persistent Pressure to suppress crime and restore public confidence that tourist areas are safe.

The effort was in place on Friday and Saturday nights from Sept. 18 to Dec. 20. It resulted in the arrest of 1,229 people.