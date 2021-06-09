Las Vegas Strip Casino Site of Holdup, Suspect in Custody, Police Reveal

Posted on: June 8, 2021, 07:33h.

Last updated on: June 8, 2021, 07:33h.

A suspect was apprehended early Tuesday after allegedly robbing a Las Vegas Strip gaming property, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police. The casino was identified as The Cosmopolitan — and the holdup took place at a casino cage, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas shown here. The upscale casino was reportedly the scene of a robbery Tuesday. (Image: Fodor’s)

In a statement, a Metro spokesman did not specify which gaming venue was the scene of the holdup. He did confirm the robbery took place at a casino in the 3700 block on South Las Vegas Boulevard. The Cosmopolitan is located at 3708 South Las Vegas Boulevard.

A suspect is in custody in that case,” police spokesman Misael Parra told Casino.org midday Tuesday. Further details on the robbery were not released by Metro police, with the case still under investigation late on Tuesday.

In an email statement sent to Casino.org, a spokesman for The Cosmopolitan said, “We can confirm an incident occurred this morning at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

“There were no injuries. We are working closely with law enforcement officials and have no further comment pending completion of the investigation.”

The statement adds the “safety and security of our guests and employees remains of the upmost priority.” The casino referred additional questions on “the incident” to the Las Vegas Metro Police.

Police first got the call about the robbery at 6:45 am. Several police cars were seen at The Cosmopolitan after the report was received by the department, the Review-Journal said.

Earlier Crimes at The Cosmopolitan

In an unrelated incident, The Cosmopolitan was the scene of a stabbing in April. One man was stabbed during a fight involving several males at the hotel-casino.

He suffered cuts on and near his shoulder and arm, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for surgery and other medical treatment.

The incident began as an altercation among a group of men. Chris Okoronkwo, 33, was later charged with attempted murder, assault, and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.

Also in April, Windy Rose Jones, 23, was charged with two counts of felony grand larceny for allegedly stealing a $37,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch from a man on Feb. 21 at The Cosmopolitan. She was also accused of stealing a $45,000 Rolex Daytona watch from a different man on March 24, also at The Cosmopolitan.

The incidents were believed to have been prostitution-related, the Review-Journal reported.

Beefed Up Security in October

In October, The Cosmopolitan became the latest Las Vegas hotel-casino to add extra security measures. At that time, The Cosmopolitan limited entry to patrons who had hotel or restaurant reservations, or those who were rewards members.

The restrictions were in place on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 pm to 6 am, according to the Review-Journal. Security officers at that time scanned guests with a wand and checked their bags.

Also, Metro officers were stationed at doors designated for patrons who were entering or exiting the property.