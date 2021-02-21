Celine Dion Resorts World Las Vegas Residency Delayed Until Late 2022

Posted on: February 21, 2021, 10:57h.

Last updated on: February 22, 2021, 11:02h.

Celine Dion is pushing back her European tour by more than a year, which will delay the start of her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World.

Singer icon Celine Dion is seen here in early 2020 performing in Houston before COVID-19 canceled such large concerts. The Canadian is hoping to return to Las Vegas by way of Resorts World in late 2022. (Image: Associated Press)

For nearly two decades, a trip to Las Vegas simply wasn’t complete without going to Caesars Palace to see Celine. “A New Day…” remains Las Vegas’ most successful residency ever, the show grossing more than $385 million during its run from 2003 to 2007.

After departing Las Vegas in 2019, Dion is set to return to the Strip, but in a new home. The $4.3 billion Resorts World, which is the most expensive casino hotel to ever be built on the Strip, is planning to open this summer. Dion is slated to headline the property’s entertainment, but that won’t begin until at least late 2022.

The first leg of Celine’s European ‘COURAGE WORLD TOUR’ is rescheduled to 2022. European dates previously scheduled from March 19 through June 16, 2021 are rescheduled to May 25 through September 24. 2022. – Team Celine

👉 More details https://t.co/juarSDKegc#CourageWorldTour pic.twitter.com/SHk5FWc1fv — Celine Dion (@celinedion) February 17, 2021

Dion is pushing back her European tour “Courage” from this March 19 to June 16, to May 25 to September 24, 2022.

“The vaccines are on their way, so I promise, we’re going to make up for all that lost time,” Celine said in her soft voice in a video posted on her Twitter account. “Take care. I miss you so much. I love you guys. See you soon.”

She concluded by blowing a kiss to her fans.

A-List Entertainment Critical to Casinos

It’s been decades since Las Vegas was a gambling-first destination. Today, Southern Nevada’s abundance of A-list concerts and shows are just as appealing — if not more — than the ringing slot machines.

“We are entertainment first,” Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment at Caesars Entertainment, explained at the Global Gaming Expo in 2018. “With a residency, we are able to generate billions of media impressions, and that translates to elevating our brand, and driving traffic. It’s an important part of our strategy.”

Of course, COVID-19 has halted concerts and shows in Nevada and across the country. Casino executives are optimistic that with the vaccine being distributed, large indoor gatherings will soon be able to resume.

During a recent investor call, MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle said advanced deposits for entertainment that was canceled in 2020 have largely stayed in the company’s hands.

“I always find this number interesting. We collect a lot of advanced deposits for entertainment. “We’re still holding 82 percent of those advanced deposits for things like Lady Gaga and other shows that haven’t even been rebooked yet. And I think what it simply says is that when available, people want to come back,” Hornbuckle opined.

Resorts World Details

Resorts World Las Vegas, located opposite the Wynn properties, will offer 4,300 guestrooms, 117,000-square-foot casino floor, extensive food and restaurants, luxury retail shopping, spa, and 222,000-square-foot outdoor pool complex. Dion will headline a 5,000-seat theatre.

The resort’s most noticeable feature is its massive LED screens on the buildings’ exteriors. The West Tower LED screen, one of the largest such displays in the US, measures 100,000 square feet. The East Tower is equipped with a 19,000-square-foot display.