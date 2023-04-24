U2 Reveal Las Vegas Dates, Tour MSG Sphere in Video

U2 announced five dates over two weekends for its upcoming residency at MSG Sphere at the Venetian in Las Vegas on Monday.

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe interviews Edge and Bono inside the MSG Sphere at the Venetian. The band plans to return to Vegas for a five-show concert series. (Image: Apple Music)

“U2: UV Achtung Baby Live” will kick off September 29, recur September 30, and run again from October 6-8. The Irish superstars are expected to add more dates if and when the initial ticket sales meet expectations.

U2 hasn’t performed live since December 2019 and won’t appear as a complete unit during the residency. Larry Mullen Jr., the band’s founder, will sit out the dates to recover from neck and elbow surgery. He will be replaced by unknown drummer Bram van den Berg.

In a recent interview, Bono and The Edge hinted that the residency may be open-ended.

“I think it’s going to be hard to get us out of here,” Bono said, though he also joked about the experiment turning into a possible failure. “Who do we blame if it doesn’t work?” he asked.

New Interview Released

Simultaneous with the announcement, Apple Music released a video of U2 singer Bono and guitarist The Edge being interviewed about the residency. In the video, The Edge explained why the Sphere’s unique sound system was a selling point to them.

Unlike most arena shows, the $2.2 billion Sphere will have no speakers because the entire building is a speaker that envelops attendees in a “completely immersive” sound.

“Depending on where you are in the venue you’ll get your own very unique show,” The Edge said.

Bono added that the idea behind U2 was always “to make the worst seat in the house the best seat in the house,” adding that the Sphere “changes the whole dynamic on that.”

“Most music venues are built for sports, they’re not built for music, they’re not built for art,” Bono said. “You can’t come here and see an ice hockey game.”

“In short, it’s a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” The Edge added. “We all thought about it and decided we’d be mad not to accept the invitation.”

How to Get Tix

Fans can register now for the verified fan presale at u2.ticketmaster.com. Fans selected to receive an access code can participate in a verified fFan presale starting on Thursday, April 27. Ticket prices begin at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing, which means the listed price is the full out-of-pocket cost, including taxes and fees.

According to a press release from the band, the Sphere’s large capacity (17,500) will allow for 60% of tickets to sell for under $300.

A U2.com presale is open now through Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, the general sale (if any tickets remain) will begin on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.