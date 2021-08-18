Baltimore Ravens Names DraftKings Official Sports Bet Partner

Posted on: August 18, 2021, 08:55h.

Last updated on: August 18, 2021, 12:39h.

The Baltimore Ravens and sports betting leader DraftKings are aligning to promote legal sports gambling and the NFL team in Maryland.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson dances into the end zone during a home game on November 3, 2019, against the New England Patriots. DraftKings is the NFL team’s Official Sports Betting Partner. (Image: AP)

The Ravens announced today that DraftKings is its Official Sports Betting Partner. The arrangement includes DraftKings being featured in the Ravens’ weekly podcast called “The Lounge.” The sportsbook will also become the title sponsor of the team’s live pregame show on WBAL-1090 News Radio. (

DraftKings will have signage throughout M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens’ home venue, plus a suite that will be made available for its most dedicated bettors. The sportsbook will additionally be permitted to run gameday marketing promotions at the stadium.

DraftKings now has strategic marketing pacts in place with five NFL teams. The sports betting company is additionally an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL, which grants it privileges to purchase commercial television broadcast spots during games.

The Ravens are expected to be a strong Super Bowl contender once again. DraftKings has Baltimore at 14/1 to win Super Bowl LVI. That is tied for the fifth-shortest odds in the league. Baltimore is also favored to win the AFC North division.

Maryland Sports Betting Arrival

DraftKings has sports betting operational in 14 states. It plans to increase to 15 by way of Maryland.

Legal sports betting in Maryland isn’t expected to be ready in time for the start of the NFL regular season next month. State officials at the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency are currently reviewing applications from interested parties.

Maryland’s sports betting law — signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) earlier this year — is the largest authorization of sports gambling in the nation to date. The bill qualifies various interests to participate, including the state’s three professional sports stadiums, six commercial casinos, and small businesses. As many as 60 mobile sports betting licenses are up for grabs, too.

State gaming officials said this week that there should be some licensed sportsbooks operational at some point during this fall.

Today’s partnership between the Ravens and DraftKings doesn’t mention whether the gaming firm will have first dibs on the in-stadium sportsbook rights, should state officials sign off on the location.

Along with sports betting, DraftKings, through its Ravens association, becomes the team’s Official Daily Fantasy Sports partner.

Horseshoe Setback

DraftKings and the Ravens aligning stands to impact Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

The gaming property, owned by Caesars Entertainment, hopes that sports betting will entice fans into making the walk south of M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards to the casino. But an in-stadium DraftKings sportsbook at M&T Bank Stadium might keep some from making the trek.

Caesars closed on its $4 billion acquisition of sports betting behemoth William Hill in April. The casino company unveiled new branding for William Hill’s US operations earlier this month — Caesars Sportsbook.

The initial marketing rollout for Caesars Sportsbook featuring actors and comedians JB Smoove and Patton Oswalt didn’t exactly impress. Readers on Casino.org predominantly panned the commercial spots.

“I’m in advertising and this is BAD,” said one reader. Another sarcastically exclaimed, “Two comedians on the D-list. I want to drop a dime on every game now for sure.”