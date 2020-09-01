VSiN Kicks Off Sports Betting Show From Illinois At Start of Football Season

The Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN) continues to expand, offering live broadcasts with betting tips and sports analysis from casinos outside Nevada.

VSiN’s Brent Musburger broadcasts from the network’s studio at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas. The network is expanding, now broadcasting from other states. (Image: The New York Times)

The network is launching Rush Hour on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from the sportsbook at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois. The live show, airing from 6-7 pm CT daily, is hosted by Danny Burke, a sports reporter who worked for the ESPN radio affiliate in Lincoln, Nebraska. Burke also hosts Bet On, Chicago on VSiN.

The Rush Hour program is a collaboration between VSiN and Rush Street Interactive (RSI), which operates BetRivers.com. Rush Hour is the first national sport betting show broadcast from an Illinois sportsbook.

This comes as the number of live sporting events continues to grow, with college and professional football starting back up. Live sports were put on hold during the coronavirus outbreak in March.

VSiN Spokeswoman Michelle Musburger told Casino.org on Tuesday that football, especially the National Football League, drives a lot of the betting action across the country.

The NFL is the most broadly bet sport in the US,” she told Casino.org.

Rush Hour is the second national project recently announced by VSiN. Pending regulatory approval, the network, in collaboration with BetMGM, is planning to broadcast a live sports wagering show, Betting Across America, from BetMGM sportsbooks and studios in large markets nationwide.

Launched in 2017 by veteran sportscaster Brent Musburger, VSiN broadcasts daily from the South Point Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The network is opening a second studio this fall at the Circa Resort now under construction in downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street. The Circa is expected to open in October.

Football’s New Normal

The first college football game in the coronavirus era was played Aug. 29 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The Central Arkansas Bears defeated the Austin Peay Governors, 24-17, in the FCS Kickoff Classic.

In what might be described at the new normal, only 2,000 fans were allowed into the 25,000-seat stadium, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Fans were required to wear masks and maintain social-distancing. Neither team’s marching band made the trip to Montgomery. Central Arkansas’ cheerleaders were there, but had to remain in the stands. No one was on the field during the national anthem except reporters and photographers.

Meanwhile, the National Football League begins play this month. The first regular season game is set for Thursday night, Sept. 10, with the Houston Texans on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. A full slate of games is scheduled for the following Sunday, Sept. 13.

The Chiefs have announced plans to allow 16,700 fans into 76,000-seat Arrowhead Stadium for the game, according the Kansas City Star.

The other major professional sports leagues, including baseball, basketball, and ice hockey, resumed play in the summer at venues with no fans.

Betting on Las Vegas

Sports broadcasting giant ESPN also is expanding in an effort to tap into the sports betting market. The network began operations in Las Vegas last month in a 6,000-square-foot studio at the LINQ Hotel.

The network initially is producing segments from the studio for its digital platforms and a SportsCenter news and highlights show.

Beginning Sept. 8, the Daily Wager sports betting program will originate from the LINQ studio on the Las Vegas Strip. It will air on ESPN2 at 6 pm ET on weekdays.

Sports betting is legal in 18 states. It has been legalized, but is not yet up and running, in four states. Sports betting legislation is pending in seven states, according to the American Gaming Association.