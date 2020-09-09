VSiN, DraftKings Launch In-Game Betting Show With Real-Time Odds

A sports show offering in-game betting odds kicks off this week in a partnership between the Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN) and DraftKings.

A new show offering in-game betting lines is the result of a partnership between VSiN and DraftKings.

Airing on New York-based MSG Networks on weeknights from 7-10 pm ET, the show will present betting-line movements and other wagering information as the games are happening in real time. The initial broadcast is Wednesday, Sept. 9.

VSiN spokeswoman Michelle Musburger said in an email to Casino.org the

program “was created to capitalize on the tremendous growth of in-game wagering.”

Called Prime Time Action, Powered by DraftKings, it also is available on MSG Go, a live-streaming service for smartphones and other electronic platforms.

The show is hosted by VSiN handicapper Gill Alexander, who will be joined by other analysts experienced with in-game betting. Boston-based DraftKings, a publicly traded fantasy sports and sports betting company, is providing live odds for use in the broadcast, according to a statement from VSiN.

NFL Betting Bonanza

This joint endeavor from VSiN and DraftKings comes in time for the National Football League season opener on Thursday, Sept. 10. NFL games are the most widely bet contests in the nation.

The game Thursday is an AFC matchup between the Houston Texans and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. A full slate of games is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13. Two NFL games are being played Monday night.

Sport betting began to pick up in the summer when the major professional leagues — baseball, basketball, and ice hockey — resumed play. Sporting events at every level were canceled in March as the number of coronavirus infections began to rise nationwide.

VSiN Expansion

VSiN had been active recently in expanding beyond its home base on the Las Vegas Strip.

The network is launching programs originating from casinos outside Nevada, including in Illinois and at BetMGM properties in large cities across the country. The network also has hired additional on-air analysts and commentators.

Launched in 2017 by veteran broadcaster Brent Musburger, VSiN originates from a studio adjacent to the sportsbook in the South Point Casino on the Strip.

Next month, VSiN plans to open a second studio in the $1-billion Circa Resort under construction on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

The Circa anticipates opening its casino operations in October. Most of the 777 rooms in the hotel tower are expected to be available by the end of the year.