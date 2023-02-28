Silverton Casino Seeks to Become Birthday Headquarters in Las Vegas with Free Drinks

Posted on: February 28, 2023, 12:10h.

Last updated on: February 27, 2023, 04:27h.

The Silverton Casino south of the Las Vegas Strip wants to become known as the official headquarters of birthday celebrations in Southern Nevada. Silverton officials say step one of that undertaking is to offer free drinks to guests who are turning another year older.

Patrons at a casino bar celebrate in front of bartop gaming machines. At the Silverton Casino’s Shady Grove Lounge, alcoholic drinks are free on your birthday in 2023. (Image: iStock)

The Silverton recently announced that guests celebrating their birthday can drink for free in the casino’s Shady Grove Lounge. Dubbed the “Birthday Happy Hour,” the promotion is good for a single day after 4 pm local time during the person’s birthday month.

“You call it a birthday. We call it an excuse for happy hour,” the Silverton Casino website explains.

Guests looking to take advantage of the free drinks offer must make reservations at least 24 hours in advance for a party of at least three people. Parties of up to 12 people are allowed.

The person celebrating his or her birthday receives complimentary draft beer, well cocktails, and house wine. The other guests are offered discounted alcoholic drinks, including $3 domestic bottles, $4 drafts, $5 house wine, and $6 well drinks.

https://twitter.com/SilvertonCasino/status/1614094980141694977

Slots Destination

The Silverton and its nearest competitor — South Point — primarily cater to locals. The two casinos are more than three miles south of the Strip, meaning the area is free of the busy pedestrian crowds that are common along S. Las Vegas Blvd to the north.

The Silverton’s gaming floor spans about 66,000 square feet and is equipped with 1,100 slot machines, a couple of dozen table games, and a William Hill race and sportsbook. The Silverton says its slots are looser than those on the Strip.

“You’ve chosen a Vegas destination off the Strip, but the Silverton Casino has the same hot new slots — and proven favorites — as the towering mega-resorts up the street. In fact, some say we have the best slots in Vegas,” the casino’s website advertises.

The Silverton is also home to Nevada’s first “Lightning Link Lounge,” a special gaming area featuring eight Lightning Link and 17 Dragon Link slot machines. The terminals are linked to expedite the growth of the progressives’ jackpot.

The casino also has a special slots area that features all of the Buffalo-themed slot machines. Buffalo Gold, Buffalo Chief, Buffalo Diamond, and other games in the Buffalo series are some of the more popular slot machines in the US gaming industry. Las Vegas-based Aristocrat Gaming manufactures the slots.

Silverton Makeover

Along with free birthday drinks and a robust slot offering, the Silverton is conducting a $45 million renovation of the hotel’s 300 original guestrooms.

The makeover will result in a more boutique hotel and pool experience, casino reps said. The theme is “rustic-luxe” in continuation of Silverton’s rustic lodge vibe.

In the meantime, Silverton guests can stay overnight at the nearby Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village or The Berkley.

The Silverton remains owned by Ed Roski Jr., the casino’s original developer. Roski and the since-defunct Boomtown, Inc., envisioned the property about three decades ago.

The Silverton opened as Boomtown Las Vegas on May 20, 1994. Roski bought out Boomtown’s stake in July 1997 and renamed it the Silverton.