One Real, Two Fake Las Vegas Music Residencies Reported

Posted on: November 29, 2022, 05:37h.

Last updated on: November 29, 2022, 07:42h.

Rapper Jack Harlow announced his first Las Vegas residency on Tuesday. The only problem is that the residency, to take place at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, apparently consists of only two shows: March 18 and May 27.

The press release announcing the residency attempted to package a Sept. 18 date Harlow already played at Zouk as part of the residency. (Nice try.)

Rapper Jack Harlow is performing two shows at the Resorts World nightclub that are being touted as a ‘residency.’ (Image: rollingstone.com)

“I had a great time performing at Zouk in 2022,” Harlow said in the release. “The energy was electric and I’m looking forward to returning to Vegas to headline in 2023. See y’all there!”

Harlow’s “First Class” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He’s currently touring behind a new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

General admission tickets at $30 for women and $50 for men, with VIP entries running $100. Fans can also reserve tables at the nightclub starting at $3,000.

Kylie Minogue (Really Wants a) Residency

According to Britain’s The Sun tabloid, Kylie Minogue has been offered nearly $120 million for a 12-week Las Vegas residency. The report stated that the Australian pop star visited potential venues in May and has received offers from Planet Hollywood and Caesars Palace.

The Sun habitually quotes unnamed sources – bad form in the news business unless you’re Woodward and Bernstein – and this story is no exception.

“It’s a no brainer for Kylie – easy money, and no touring,” the newspaper claims to have been told by one of these sources. “Everyone involved is hugely excited about the prospect.”

A good candidate for the source would be Larry Rudolph, who engineered Britney Spears’ residency at Planet Hollywood from 2013 to 2017, and Aerosmith’s current residency at Park MGM, which runs until Dec. 11. In May, Rudolph reportedly attended Lady Gaga’s Park MGM show in the company of Minogue.

Minogue is a bona fide superstar in England and Australia, and has a huge gay following worldwide. But she had only two Top 10 hits in the U.S.: 1988’s “The Loco-Motion” and 2002’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” And both were a long time ago.

While Vegas residency talks are certainly a possibility for Minogue – especially considering how few days now constitute a residency (see Jack Harlow item above) – that dollar figure appears to be 100% fake news.

Look Ma, an Actual Residency!

The B-52s announced an actual residency on Tuesday. They’ll play 10 nights in 2023 at The Venetian, where they performed a series of shows in October. Those dates are: May 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13; August 25, 26, and 30; and Sept. 2 and 3.

Tickets, starting at $49.50, go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. PST Dec. 3 through Ticketmaster. However, something called an “artist pre-sale” begins 10 a.m. PST Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Venetian rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning 10 a.m. PST Thursday, Dec. 1.