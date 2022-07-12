Silverton Las Vegas Planning Major Remodel, Eyes Pahrump Venue

Posted on: July 11, 2022, 09:41h.

Last updated on: July 11, 2022, 09:41h.

The Silverton Casino-Hotel, an off-Strip Las Vegas venue, is planning a major overhaul in celebration of its 25th anniversary, but the gaming area will remain open while the hotel is enhanced.

The Silverton Casino-Hotel. The Las Vegas venue is getting a major facelift. (Image: YouTube)

The $45 million refurbishment will feature 300 rooms across three Western themes — the Cowboy Kitsch, Livin’ Lodge and Rustic Modern collections. Silverton is drawing inspiration from Hotel Drove in the historic stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas. Like the gaming venue, the Texas hotel is owned by Majestic Realty.

Just like Hotel Drover, the Silverton designs include rich details with intentional and eye-catching touchpoints. Since opening, the Drover has been recognized by USA Today, Condé Nast, Forbes, and Travel + Leisure for its unique and elegant western glam design, its curated art, crafted fixtures, and custom furnishings,” according to a statement issued by Silverton.

Current amenities at the gaming venue include the popular Aquarium Las Vegas, a fitness center, sway pool and multiple dining options.

Silverton Reimagined

Silverton, which opened in 1994, caters to both locals and cost-conscious out-of-town visitors. The aquarium with the famous mermaid show and the aforementioned pool make the venue one of the more family-friendly off-Strip casino-hotels.

The bulk of online reviews from guests of the venue are favorable, but those that are critical take issue with rooms that supposedly have an old vibe. That could be a sign Silverton’s plan to renovate guestrooms is well-timed.

As CEO Craig Cavileer puts it, it’s “an opportunity to creatively reinvent our entire hotel operation in Las Vegas.” He adds management has been in touch with previous guests regarding how to best spruce up the rooms.

“To prepare for the extensive renovation, the hotel and adjacent Sway pool deck will be out of service beginning in early August and scheduled to reopen in early 2023,” according to the statement. “ The rest of the resort — including the casino, restaurants, aquarium, Veil Pavilion, Johnny Rockets, Starbucks and Bass Pro Shops — will remain open during the hotel and pool renovation. In addition, Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village and The Berkley, Las Vegas — both located within the Silverton Village district — will remain open.”

Pahrump Plans

Silverton is also planning to bring its brand to Pahrump, which is located about an hour north of the Las Vegas Strip.

The operator is adding to its portfolio Silverton Ranch Casino, anchored by Marriott Springhill Suites. Construction commencement is slated for later this year.

Pahrump is home to several locals-focused casinos, three of which are owned and operated Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN), including the Pahrump Nugget.