Silverton Casino in Las Vegas Opens Mermaid Lessons to Teens and Adults

Posted on: September 21, 2022, 05:31h.

Last updated on: September 21, 2022, 06:19h.

Being a mermaid isn’t just for little kids and Daryl Hannah anymore. The Silverton Casino in Las Vegas will now let anyone learn how, ages 7 to adult.

The SIlverton’s Mermaid School gives students a tail and a huge tank of real fish to swim around in. Previously available only to little kids, today it opened up to teens and adults. (Image: silvertoncasino.com)

The Silverton opened in 2004 with its mermaid show as the main attraction. The mermaids swam around inside the 117,000-gallon tank as a voiceover narrated hokey storylines about them not unlike the Fall of Atlantis attraction at the Forum Shops.

The show was done away years ago. Now, the mermaids simply swim around and interact with guests through the aquarium glass three times a day. To breathe, they use a “hookah” breathing device.

School of Fake Fish

The Silverton introduced its Mermaid School in 2019 for kids ages 7-12 only. It was stopped due to the pandemic shutdown and relaunched in April 2022. Now, teens and adults are also allowed on select dates.

During the 90-minute experience, participants transform into Silverton mermaids and swim among the tank’s thousands of tropical fish and (non-lethal) rays. Each session includes a warm-up class, goggles and a mermaid tail (only to borrow!) and a behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium and its sea life.

No breathing device is used since all swimming is done near the surface of the 15-foot-deep tank. All participants need is a swimsuit, towel and strong swimming skills.

New Weekend Routine

The Mermaid School for Kids is held most Saturday mornings from 8:30-10 a.m. Sessions for teens and adults are select Sunday mornings. The children and teens get a celebratory post-class gelato, adults a mimosa. (And the Silverton promises not to get them mixed up!)

Reservations can be booked at least 24 hours in advance at silvertoncasino.com.