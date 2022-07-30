Silverton Casino Swapping Free Drinks for Elves on Shelves

Posted on: July 30, 2022, 04:29h.

Last updated on: July 30, 2022, 06:32h.

It’s not yet August. But for those looking to get into the holiday spirit a bit earlier than usual while clearing out some unused decorations, the Silverton Casino-Hotel has an answer.

The Silverton Casino in Las Vegas. The venue is searching for toy elves for its Bad Elf holiday bar. (Image: YouTube)

The off-Strip Las Vegas venue is looking for “retired elves” from the popular “Elf on a Shelf” boxed set. Parents buy the game for kids, and over the course of the holiday season, move the elf throughout their residence with the intent being the elf acts as a steward of Santa Claus, ensuring the children are behaving and worthy of Christmas spoils.

Of course, kids eventually outgrow the fantasy, leading to millions of elves sitting around, collecting dust. Silverton is putting an end to this “tragedy.” The casino-hotel needs elves for its famous Bad Elf holiday pop-up bar. It is rewarding adults in adult fashion, swapping a free cocktail for toy elves sent to the gaming venue.

To help justify the absence of their ‘Elf on a Shelf’ at home this holiday season, Silverton will provide access to a ‘digital tool kit’ with ‘tongue-in-cheek’ letters that can be printed and shared with family members — including notes from the elf raving about retirement, and even photos of the elf’s new Las Vegas friends,” according to a statement issued by the gaming venue.

In addition to the cocktail voucher, parents that send elves to Silverton receive a retirement certificate to give to their children, and the casino will donate a toy to Las Vegas-area toy drives on their behalf.

Silverton Bad Elf Bar a Las Vegas Tradition

Silverton, which opened in 1994, caters to locals and cost-conscious out-of-town visitors. The aquarium with the famous mermaid show and the aforementioned pool make the venue one of the more family-friendly off-Strip casino-hotels.

For adults, the Bad Elf Bar, which annually opens in November and stays open through December, is a beloved, gaudy local tradition.

“Throughout the bar, visitors are mesmerized by thousands of string lights, oversized ornaments, and dozens of ‘retired’ elves watching from the ceiling above. As a finishing touch, a full-sized Airstream trailer is decked out in festive red and green garland, complete with plastic reindeer on the roof,” according to Silverton.

Las Vegas locals wanting to donate elves can drop the toys off at the Silverton Rewards counter. Out-of-town guests wishing to participate can mail retired elves to Official Shelf Elf Retirement HQ, Silverton Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89139.

Silverton Enhancements

As noted above, Silverton is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and the “Elf on the Shelf” promotion is just one part of that effort.

More importantly, the venue recently announced a $45 million refurbishment that includes sprucing up 300 guestrooms.

Silverton is also planning to bring its brand to Pahrump, which is located about an hour north of the Las Vegas Strip. The operator is adding to its portfolio Silverton Ranch Casino, anchored by Marriott Springhill Suites. Construction commencement is slated for later this year.