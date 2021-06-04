Sahara, Resorts World To Use Centralized Booking System for Property Amenities

Posted on: June 4, 2021, 09:18h.

Last updated on: June 4, 2021, 09:18h.

The Sahara Las Vegas and the forthcoming Resorts World Las Vegas soon will be using a new booking solution that centralizes reservations for the many amenities found at a gaming property.

Deron Pearson, CEO of UrVenue, shown here. UrVenue is partnering with OpenTable to provide a centralized system to let hotel-casino guests book reservations for amenities throughout a property. At least two Las Vegas casinos will use the system. (Image: UrVenue)

Hotel guests can simplify the reservation process for pools, nightclubs, sportsbooks, or other experiences. Much of the technology comes from UrVenue, a Las Vegas-based technology company focused on the casino and hotel sectors.

Also partnering is OpenTable, a Booking Holdings’ company. The online service will be used to make reservations at the resort’s eateries.

OpenTable’s basic, core, and pro restaurants are eligible for the solution. Software from OpenTable already is used to seat more than 1 billion diners a year at participating restaurants.

This partnership provides one central booking experience for everything that a casino resort has to offer, from restaurant reservations and cabana rentals to tables at clubs and sportsbook events — all from a single shopping cart on a casino resort’s website, app, or kiosk,” Deron Pearson, CEO of UrVenue, told Casino.org.

“This solution eliminates the need for guests to go to various sites in the booking journey and also drives additional revenue for casino resorts by enabling itinerary building capabilities,” Pearson added.

Guests using the system are also assisted by interactive 3D venue maps when selecting seats or sections. There is also added online assistance for time-based bookings, such as for restaurants, and duration reservations, such as for rentals.

Features Developed After Traveler Input

The solution comes after traveler surveys undertaken by UrVenue. They reveal guests prefer to use one website or app when booking multiple experiences for their stay.

Our data has shown that upscale leisure travelers would book multiple activities if resorts had a singular shopping cart experience,” Pearson said.

Hotels and casinos also benefit from a centralized system. “This enables casino resorts to maximize their revenue by leveraging proven sales strategies in their digital touchpoints,” Pearson said.

“These strategies include upselling add-ons and upgrades, cross-selling different outlets, offering pre-configured packages, and enabling guests to build custom bundles.”

Further benefits include lowering “no-show rates with pre-payments, deposits, and secured bookings” and improving revenue management, Pearson adds.

More Guest Retention at Sahara

Anthony Olheiser, vice president of food and beverage operations at Sahara Las Vegas, further explained in a statement, “We’ve always been frustrated about the multiple systems our guests need to use to book the variety of property experiences we have to offer.

UrVenue’s partnership with OpenTable will make it easy for our staff to upsell and cross-sell, and for guests to book, and bundle experiences in a singular transaction, driving guest retention and making for a more expansive and diverse experience at our resort,” he added.

The system also meets the needs of tourists as COVID-19 vaccines become more prevalent, though some safety precautions remain in place.

“Our partnership solution makes sense now, because guests … expect everything to be available online through a casino resort’s website, app, or kiosk,” Pearson said. “Contactless, safe and easy, it also brings peace of mind as guests are able to pre-purchase and plan ahead for their trip to ensure they’ll be able to experience everything the casino resort has to offer.”