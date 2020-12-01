Sahara Las Vegas Ready for 2021 ‘Pandemonium,’ Reveals Forthcoming Attractions

Posted on: December 1, 2020, 03:21h.

Last updated on: December 1, 2020, 03:21h.

Sahara Las Vegas, like every casino on the Strip, as well as across the nation, endured a most difficult year. And though 31 days remain in 2020, the resort is already looking forward to 2021.

Sahara Las Vegas is readying for a more fun and exciting year. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sahara announced this week numerous discount packages available for immediate booking that are good for stays for the 12 months following the ringing in of the new year. The casino also revealed that it will open three new restaurants in 2021, and will become the new home of “Channing Tatum Presents Magic Mike Live.”

Sahara is also set to unveil its fully renovated Moroccan-themed pool and day club next summer.

Billionaire Alex Meruelo announced his plans to acquire the struggling casino resort located on the Strip’s northern end in 2017 for an undisclosed price from Stockbridge Capital Partners. Then known as SLS Las Vegas, the Meruelo Group reverted the casino to its Sahara origins, and is spending $150 million in renovating the property.

2020 Nightmare

COVID-19 ravaged the gaming industry in 2020, and the pandemic continues to strain business. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) on the Strip is down nearly 44 percent through October, and hotel occupancy is off more than 47 percent compared with 2019.

The devastating revenue losses naturally caused plenty of rumblings around town regarding which casino will and will not survive the pandemic.

Sahara faced some public backlash in August after the casino sued a popular Las Vegas blogger for sharing rumors on his Twitter account regarding the resort’s potential closure in September. Clark County District Court Judge Trevor Atkin granted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit under the state’s anti-SLAPP laws, which are designed to prevent people and companies from using courts to intimidate others from exercising their First Amendment rights.

The rumors reported on social media turned out to be false, as here we are in December, and Sahara is still open — and hyping the year ahead.

In September, Sahara and Grand Sierra Resort Reno, which is also owned by Meruelo, agreed to a $75,000 fine for allegedly violating COVID-19 health and safety regulations. The Meruelo Group did not admit guilt, but instead agreed that the Nevada Gaming Control Board had sufficient evidence to warrant a hearing before the Nevada Gaming Commission.

2021 Pandemonium

Sahara and the rest of Las Vegas is trying to lure visitors and rally up enthusiasm for 2021.

Now through January 31, 2021, all Sahara bookings for a two-night minimum stay made for the rest of 2021 will come with a daily $35 resort credit, complimentary 1:00 pm checkout, upgraded rooms when available, flexible 24-hour cancelation policy, and free parking.

Sahara is fully embracing 2021. Dubbed “Palindrome Pandemonium,” rewards members will earn 21x points on slot play on January 21, 2021 — since the date reads the same both backward and forward (1/21/21). They’ll also earn 21x points on slots on the 21st of each month in 2021.

Spa treatments of 50 minutes are longer are 21 percent off throughout the year, and rewards members whose birthdays fall on the 21st of any 2021 month will receive a free gift.