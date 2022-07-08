Rush Street Interactive Launches Online Casino, Sportsbook in Mexico

Rush Street Interactive launched an online casino and sportsbook in Mexico last week, the gaming company announced on Thursday. In doing so, it became the first US operator to establish a presence in the second-largest Latin American country.

A large Mexican Flag flies above the country’s capital, Mexico City. On Thursday, Rush Street Interactive announced its RushBet online gaming platform had launched. It offers online casino games and sports betting in the Latin American country. (Image: Ken Kistler/PublicDomainPhotos.net)

RushBet.mx and RushBet Android and iOS mobile apps are now available to more than 130 million people in the country. Mexico becomes the second Latin American market for the Chicago-based publicly traded company. In 2018, RushBet began taking sports wagers as a licensed operator in Colombia. There, it currently ranks among the top three in the South American country in terms of handle.

RSI CEO Richard Schwartz said in a statement that the company will leverage its experience in Colombia to attract Mexican bettors.

“At RushBet we always put the player experience first – focusing on earning and retaining player trust, be it through our array of proprietary betting options, fast and easy payouts, or efficient and helpful customer support,” Schwartz said. “That is why we are confident that RushBet will become one of Mexico’s preferred online casino and sports betting destinations.”

Besides Mexico and Colombia, RSI also has iGaming licenses in Ontario, Canada’s largest province.

Partnering with Major Media Conglomerate

RushBet will operate in Mexico through a license controlled by a subsidiary of Grupo Multimedios, a national conglomerate that has holdings in several industries. Within its media division, it controls 22 television stations, 63 radio stations as well as digital sports and news apps.

Mediotiempo, Multimedios’ digital sports site, reports an audience of 7 million unique visitors each month.

Grupo Multimedios is one of the most respected media enterprises in Mexico, making them a great partner for us to launch and accelerate our online gaming operations in the country,” Schwartz said.

The company also is a major player in Mexican professional sports. It owns Sultanes de Monterrey baseball team, a 10-time Mexican League champion, and pro basketball squad Fuerza Regia.

In January, RSI announced it signed a 25-year agreement with Multimedios. That includes connecting with the company’s media assets for integration purposes and promotional opportunities.

“RSI has proven to be successful in the North American and Colombian online casino and sportsbook markets, and together we will leverage our media assets to achieve the same in Mexico,” Multimedios Co-CEO Angel Cong said in a statement. “Our goal is to work with RSI to create the best and most trusted online casino and sports betting experience in the Mexican market.”

About RushBet Mexican iGaming

RushBet’s iGaming offerings in Mexico include more than 350 slot machines and table games. It also offerings live-dealer table games offered by Evolution Gaming.

The sportsbook will offer wagering markets on US and international sporting events as well as Liga MX, Mexico’s top soccer league. The platform will also provide bettors a chance to watch via live streaming games and events from across the globe.

Sports betting and online casino games can be played by anyone aged 18 and older in Mexico.