Resorts World Las Vegas Partnering with Tesla Car Rental Firm

Posted on: April 27, 2022, 12:58h.

Last updated on: April 27, 2022, 01:19h.

Guests at Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV) that need to rent an environmentally friendly, stylish car will soon have a new option. That’s thanks to a partnership between the Strip venue and EVolve Rentals.

Resorts World Las Vegas. Guests of the venue will soon be able to rent Teslas. (Image: MarketWatch)

Las Vegas-based EVolve Rentals offers customers Teslas and is introducing the Strip’s first 100% carbon neutral car rental service.

EVolve Rentals is the first carbon neutral car rental company in the United States, offering renters the opportunity to upgrade to a full self-driving Tesla or a Performance or Plaid enhancement, Tesla’s high-performance packages. Daily rates start at $199, with the fleet including the Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model Y, Model X and more,” according to a statement.

The Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model Y and Model X are the automobiles currently in the EVolve fleet, and daily prices are ranging from $199 to $349 for the Model X, according to the rental company’s web site.

Resorts World Joins Gaming Companies’ Increasing Environmental Awareness

The $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas, which is the Strip’s most expensive integrated resort in terms of construction costs, opened in June 2021. The Genting venue, the first newly minted Strip property in over a decade, is situated at the northwest end of the Strip, where the Stardust Casino was previously located.

Resort World’s partnership with EVolve is the latest example of a gaming company operating in Las Vegas making its environmental priorities known. Other examples include MGM Resorts’ massive solar farm that powers its Strip properties.

Last month, Caesars Entertainment turned off non-essential lighting at its Strip venues for an hour in observance of Earth Hour, while Wynn Resorts recently won a “Global Vision Award” from Travel + Leisure for its sustainability efforts.

In the case of the Resorts World/EVolve partnership there’s more to the “doing good” theme.

“In an effort to offset the carbon footprint associated with each trip, EVolve Rentals provides a ‘Rent One, Plant One’ guarantee – ensuring that for every car rented, a tree is planted in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, a non-profit organization inspired by the global environmental and reforestation movement,” according to the statement.

Tesla Brand Could Resonate

Resorts World aims to capture a higher-end clientele, and along those lines, making Teslas available for rent could resonate with some guests.

While competition is increasing in the electric vehicle space, Elon Musk’s company is widely viewed as the aspirational, luxury brand in the industry. The aforementioned Model 3 sports a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of almost $47,000, while prices on new Model X’s approach $115,000.

Tesla is also one of the largest non-gaming employers, with about 7,000 workers at its Giga factory in Sparks.