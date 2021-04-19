Resorts World Las Vegas Opens in June, Continues to Hire Employees

The $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas is opening June 24 on the Strip. The resort began taking guest room reservations on Monday and is still filling job vacancies.

Resorts World President Scott Sibella said the goal has been to open the 3,500-room resort to the public by July 4.

“We were always committed to getting this property open this summer. But we felt, really, that it was so important to us to get open by the Fourth of July because we really think this is going to to be the biggest Fourth of July the city has seen in a long time,” he told the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Resorts World will be a limited-smoking property, Sibella told the newspaper. Smoking will be banned throughout the resort, except on the casino floor. The red-tinted resort is on the west side of the Strip, just south of Circus Circus and the smaller Slots a Fun.

This week, Resorts World continued to hire workers to fill thousands of job openings.

Lori Calderon, executive director of talent acquisition and community engagement, announced on her LinkedIn page that job offers were going out Monday to fill table-game openings. She said department leaders will contact applicants to offer them a job.

Keep your phones close by this week,” she wrote.

Sibella said 95 percent of Resorts World will be open by the scheduled June launch date.

However, a 5,000-seat concert hall won’t be ready until the fall. Among the performers expected to appear at Resorts World over time are Katy Perry, Celine Dion, and Carrie Underwood, the newspaper reported.

Also, Elon Musk’s underground Tesla people mover won’t be available at the resort until 2022. The people mover will connect Resorts World to the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall on the opposite side of the Strip.

Street Food, Boutiques On-Site

The hotel portion of Resorts World will have three Hilton-branded options. Each will have separate entrances and lobbies. Hotel guests can participate in the Hilton Honors rewards program. Mobile check-in and digital-key services will be available.

Gaming, shopping, and dining loyalty points can be earned through Genting Rewards. The loyalty program is available from the property’s owner, the Malaysia-based Genting Group.

The resort also will have boutique shops and more than 40 food and beverage locations, including a Los Angeles-based vegan ice cream shop. Street food restaurants will include a Thai beef noodle shop, Ten Suns Braised Beef, and a Taiwanese bubble tea shop called Tiger Sugar.

Resorts World also will have the largest pool deck in Las Vegas and the only infinity pool on the Strip.

Area’s Most Expensive Resort

Resorts World is the first new hotel-casino on the Strip in more than 10 years. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, originally built as a condominium project, opened in December 2010 as a hotel-casino. At that time, the $4.1 billion Cosmopolitan was the most expensive resort in Las Vegas history.

Another new hotel-casino, Circa Resort, opened last year in downtown Las Vegas. It was the first resort built from the ground up in downtown’s Glitter Gulch in 40 years.

Resorts World is outside the city limits, south of downtown. It is being completed at the site of the now-demolished Stardust Casino, a Mob-connected hotel-casino once run by Chicago oddsmaker Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal for Midwestern crime families.