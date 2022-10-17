South Point Extends Sponsorship of Las Vegas NASCAR Race

Posted on: October 17, 2022, 03:09h.

Last updated on: October 17, 2022, 04:43h.

The South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa announced Sunday that it’s extending its title sponsorship of the fall NASCAR race in Las Vegas.

A promotion for the South Point 400. The casino is extending its title sponsorship of that race. (Image: Las Vegas Motor Speedway)

The announcement arrived in conjunction with news from Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) that the venue is also lengthening its relationship with the top stock car racing series in the US. LVMS hosts two races annually for NASCAR’s top series — one in the spring and one in the fall — and South Point has been the title sponsor since the debut of the autumn race in 2018.

LVMS and South Point owner Michael Gaughn, a long-time off-road racer, have had a relationship since the speedway’s opening in 1996.

The Gaughn family and the entire South Point team have become family to us at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and we’re thrilled to continue to have South Point as a major part of our NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race,” said LVMS President Chris Powell in a statement.

Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed. The 2023 iteration of the South Point 400 will be the opening race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs round of eight, as it was on Sunday. NASCAR released its schedule for next year in September, with the South Point 400 slated for Oct. 15, 2023.

NASCAR Not Shy About Gaming Sponsorships

For years, NASCAR dwelled in the “other” category among sports wagers. The classification is reserved for fewer-bet sports, such as golf and tennis. While auto racing may never reach the heights of football or basketball, NASCAR and gaming operators see opportunity because the sport is conducive to scores of unique bets, propositions, and live wagering.

The stock car series doesn’t shy away from allowing casinos to be the title sponsors of races. The South Point 400 is one of three such events on the 2022 schedule. FireKeepers Casino — a tribal gaming venue — sponsored the August race at Michigan International Speedway, while Penn Entertainment’s Hollywood Casino was the title sponsor of the September race at Kansas Speedway. Officially, that race was renamed the “Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook.”

The spring race at LVMS was sponsored by Pennzoil. The Las Vegas track is one of a dozen that annually hosts two points races in NASCAR’s top series.

South Point Sunday Drama

There was no shortage of drama during Sunday’s South Point 400. During Stage 2 of the race, defending series champion Kyle Larson, who was eliminated from the playoffs in the prior round, made an aggressive move on Bubba Wallace. That created a wreck that ensnared current round of eight participant Christopher Bell.

Wallace wasn’t happy about the move and was later seen shoving Larson. Before the melee, Wallace led 29 laps and won the first stage of the race.

Penske driver and former series champion Joey Logano won the race, locking in a place in the championship four in the process.