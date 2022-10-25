Westgate Las Vegas Making Teslas Available to Hotel, Timeshare Guests

Posted on: October 25, 2022, 05:10h.

Last updated on: October 25, 2022, 05:29h.

The Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino is making it easier for hotel and timeshare guests to reduce their carbon footprints during visits to Sin City.

The Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The venue is making rental Teslas available to guests. (Image: Westgate)

The operator of the off-Strip venue said Monday it inked an agreement with EV Mobility, LLC to deploy a fleet of Teslas for hotel patrons and timeshare clients. EV Mobility is a Los Angeles-based electric vehicle car-sharing platform. The company provides electric vehicle rentals — usually Teslas — to apartment buildings, business center and hotel clients.

The Tesla’s will add to Westgate’s amenities offered at the property. The average stay at a timeshare is a week, making the need for transportation a must,” according to a statement issued by the companies. “By having on-demand EVs on site, guests will find it more convenient to get around during their stay, eliminating the expensive and inconvenient need of traditional rental cars.”

Financial terms of the arrangement weren’t disclosed, nor did the statement include information on how many Teslas will be made available at the Westgate.

Tesla Gaming Industry History

Tesla, the world’s largest maker of electric vehicles, has history in Nevada and with the gaming industry. The company’s Giga Factory is located in Sparks, Nevada. By some estimates, Elon Musk’s company employs approximately 10,000 people in the state, making Tesla one of the largest private sector employers in Nevada outside of the gaming business.

Tesla already has a rental presence on the Las Vegas Strip by way of April agreement between Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV) and EVolve Rentals.

While competition is increasing in the electric vehicle space, Elon Musk’s company is widely viewed as the aspirational luxury brand in the industry. The aforementioned Model 3 sports a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of almost $47,000, while prices on the new Model X approach $115,000.

There are 2,956 rooms at Westgate Las Vegas, indicating there could be a potentially large audience for the new Tesla amenity.

Westgate/EV Mobility Partnership Could Evolve

The companies did not comment to this effect. But the Westgate/EV Mobility partnership in Las Vegas could be the start of something more substantial.

Privately held Westgate is one of the largest timeshare companies in the US, with venues in destinations such as Orlando, and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona.

Westgate runs seven hotels in Orlando alone. Like Las Vegas, Orlando is one of the most frequented cities in the US by leisure travelers, indicating there could be significant appetite there for Tesla rentals.