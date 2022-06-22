PGA Tour Taps Bet365 as Official Sports Betting Partner

Posted on: June 22, 2022, 05:47h.

Last updated on: June 22, 2022, 05:47h.

The PGA Tour is feeling some pressure as it battles with LIV Golf. Shortly after it suspended golfers who decided to compete in the nascent professional golf league, it hopes that a new deal with sports betting operator Bet365 will put it in a better light.

Brooks Koepka at the PGA Tour’s US Open this year before an unanticipated early exit. The PGA Tour has found its first overseas sports betting partner in Bet365. (Image: Associated Press)

The PGA Tour and Bet365 announced a three-year marketing and content contract, which will run through 2024. As a result, the European bookmaker as the PGA Tour’s Official Betting Operator (OBO) and its first OBO outside North America.

Bet365 will further activate the relationship by having a branded presence on PGA Tour media properties. These include Discovery platforms in the UK, Ireland, Australia and Canada.

Bet365 Hits the Greens

In the UK, Ireland and Australia, Bet365 will serve as the exclusive source of odds on the leaderboard and player pages on PGATOUR.com and TOURCast, the PGA Tour’s award-winning platform. The latter allows fans to follow each group’s move with a 3D rendering of the golf course.

Bet365 was the first operator to integrate the Tour’s official live betting product and is poised for huge growth at the forefront of live sports betting in golf. The Tour continues to look for opportunities to innovate in new areas with the aim of interacting with fans,” said PGA Tour Vice President Of Gaming Scott Warfield.

In turn, Bet365 will have rights in the UK, Ireland, Australia and Canada to use PGA Tour brands. It will also be able to advertise in Tour media and on Tour partner platforms.

In addition, Bet365 was the first to offer the IMG ARENA Golf Event Centre product. This is a revolutionary, front-end solution that allows for interactive in-play betting, according to the PGA Tour.

The Golf Event Centre was created in partnership with some of the most renowned golf tours around the world. It offers a live experience for both golf enthusiasts and bettors, providing comprehensive shot-by-shot data and markets.

Live streaming is also available, which is specifically designed for in-play betting and interactive course visualizations. In addition, the Golf Event Centre is available to all licensed sports betting operators around the world.

2022 Open Coming to London

On the heels of the partnership, the PGA Tour heads to Scotland. The 2022 Open Championship will take place in July, and it will be the main draw for this summer’s tournaments.

On July 14-17, the stars of the show will be arriving at St. Andrews, Scotland’s historic golf course. The host country is often seen as being responsible for the introduction of golf around the world.

The 150th Open Championship will be an event that is both a spectacle and a celebration of Scotland. This will be the 30th year that St. Andrews will host the event, although it hasn’t since 2015.

This year’s field will likely include around 156 players who have qualified through various rounds. The Championship’s past performances and efforts will determine who is attending.

Rory McIlroy is still close to winning another championship. He made it to the final 10 golfers in three events this season, but has not been consistent enough to win. His best current result was second at Augusta National. McIlroy is currently the odds-on favorite for the title at the Open Championship. He has done it before, with a victory of 17-under in 2014.

Matt Fitzpatrick is one of the most prominent names with the potential to win the Championship. He’s coming off a US Open win, with odds of 29-1. He defeated Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris for that title. Both will play in the Open Championship, as well.

John Rahm and Tiger Woods will be there, too, although Woods’ presence is slightly tenuous. He’s still recovering from his major car accident from last year and has been in a slump.

Rahm was the favorite for the US Open before finishing 1-over. His odds for the Championship have slipped, but this only gives him more value should he win.