Tiger Woods Future Unknown Following Car Crash, Odds Removed from Books

Posted on: February 23, 2021, 02:34h.

Last updated on: February 23, 2021, 02:48h.

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car accident this morning in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. He sustained multiple leg injuries, and is currently in surgery, his agent Mark Steinberg confirmed.

The site of an SUV accident involving Tiger Woods is seen here. The incident occurred this morning roughly 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. (Image: Associated Press)

The severity and extent of his injuries remained unknown as of 5:30 pm ET today. However, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says Woods’ injuries are not life threatening.

Photos of the crash show a Genesis SUV rolled over on its side. The so-called “jaws of life” were used to remove the 15-time golf major winner from the vehicle.

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 am, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “The vehicle sustained major damage. The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local ambulance for his injuries.”

Masters Odds

No golfer commands more attention on the golf course than Woods. And in the sports betting space, handle greatly increases each time he steps inside the ropes.

Prior to this morning’s accident, Woods was already a wild card for the 2021 Masters. The first major of the golf calendar returns to its traditional early April time slot, with the tournament running April 8-11.

Woods underwent a fifth back surgery in December. He was in Southern California for his hosting of the Genesis Invitational. He presented winner Max Homa with the trophy Sunday evening.

Asked during the final round television coverage regarding his status for the Masters, a rather dazed Woods said he hoped to tee it up at Augusta National.

I hope so,” Woods told CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz. “A lot of it is based on my surgeons and my doctors and my therapists and making sure that I do it correctly. This is the only back I got, so I don’t have much more wiggle room left here.”

Woods’ odds of winning the 2021 Masters were around 30/1 to 35/1. Following today’s crash, the Westgate SuperBook lengthened his odds to 80/1. Other sportsbooks, including FanDuel, BetMGM, and BetRivers, removed Woods from their Masters board.

Others, however, kept their lines. DraftKings, for example, still has Tiger at 33/1.

Well-wishes Pour In

One of the most globally recognized athletes, countless notes of support from the world’s best golfers poured in.

Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon 🐅!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021

“Heartbroken and shocked to hear about Tiger Woods. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a full recovery,” added Bryson DeChambeau.

“Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned,” said Jack Nicklaus, the only player whose major trophy case outdoes Woods. “We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time.”